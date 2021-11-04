All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Deepotsav 2021: UP Govt Lights 12 Lakh Diyas, Enters Guinness Book Of World Records

Image Credits: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Deepotsav 2021: UP Govt Lights 12 Lakh Diyas, Enters Guinness Book Of World Records

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  4 Nov 2021 6:14 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

During the celebrations, out of 12 lakh earthen lamps or diyas, 9,51,000 were lit on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. The other 50,000 diyas were lit at the site of the Ram Temple while the rest were lit in other temples across the state.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on November 3 created history as it entered the Guinness World Records once again for lighting 12 lakh diyas on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021".

During the celebrations, out of 12 lakh earthen lamps or diyas, 9,51,000 were lit on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya, symbolising the number of houses provided to the people under the Central government's PM Awas Yojana Urban. The other 50,000 diyas were lit at the site of the Ram Temple while the rest were lit in other temples across the state, ANI reported. The state's Department of Tourism and Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University was named in the Guinness certificate for setting up the record.

Leaving no stone unturned in making this year's Diwali a grant event, the Yogi Adityanath led government has been displaying laser shows, 3D holographic shows and fireworks since November 1.

CM Delighted

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath shared the achievement and said that the record is a result of Lord Rama's devotees and their faith.


'The Festival Has Crossed Boundaries'

"This Deepotsav is the fifth one in Ayodhya. There used to be no discussion on it before our government came to power. We decided that if we want to bring 'Ram Rajya' then we will have to organise such events," the CM said in his Deepotsav speech.

"The festival has crossed its boundaries. It is not only limited to India but spreading globally," he added.

Last year, the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya had set the Guinness World records for the largest display of oil lamps, after 5,84,572 diyas were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

Also Read: Sadhguru Urges People To Let Children Burst Crackers During Diwali, Offers Alternate Solution To Curb Pollution

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Deepotsav 
Diwali celebrations 
Yogi Adityanath 
Guinness Book of Records 
Earthen Diyas 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X