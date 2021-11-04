Deepotsav 2021: UP Govt Lights 12 Lakh Diyas, Enters Guinness Book Of World Records

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on November 3 created history as it entered the Guinness World Records once again for lighting 12 lakh diyas on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021".

During the celebrations, out of 12 lakh earthen lamps or diyas, 9,51,000 were lit on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya, symbolising the number of houses provided to the people under the Central government's PM Awas Yojana Urban. The other 50,000 diyas were lit at the site of the Ram Temple while the rest were lit in other temples across the state, ANI reported. The state's Department of Tourism and Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University was named in the Guinness certificate for setting up the record.



Leaving no stone unturned in making this year's Diwali a grant event, the Yogi Adityanath led government has been displaying laser shows, 3D holographic shows and fireworks since November 1.

CM Delighted

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath shared the achievement and said that the record is a result of Lord Rama's devotees and their faith.





धर्मनगरी श्री अयोध्या जी में माँ सरयू का तट अलौकिक प्रकाश से जीवंत हो उठा है।



सत्य, स्नेह एवं जगत कल्याण की भावना से वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच आज सर्वाधिक दीपों के प्रज्ज्वलन का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बना है।



'The Festival Has Crossed Boundaries'

"This Deepotsav is the fifth one in Ayodhya. There used to be no discussion on it before our government came to power. We decided that if we want to bring 'Ram Rajya' then we will have to organise such events," the CM said in his Deepotsav speech.



"The festival has crossed its boundaries. It is not only limited to India but spreading globally," he added.



Last year, the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya had set the Guinness World records for the largest display of oil lamps, after 5,84,572 diyas were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

