NCB Summons Deepika On Same Day As Nationwide Farmers' Protest, Coincidence? Ask Netizens

Actress Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 25 September as a part of the ongoing Bollywood drug probe. Coincidently, it is the same day when farmers will stage protests across the country against the controversial farmer bills that were recently passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Several netizens took to twitter to point out how these two important events will be on the same day.

Can the farmers protest outside NCB on the 25th ? — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 24, 2020





Since Deepika Padukone is being summoned by NCB on September 25, I really think the all India farmers protest, scheduled on same day should be rescheduled. We know what visual media will do. Block out stories of millions. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) September 23, 2020

Another social media user tweeted, "I don't understand why farmers are protesting on the same day on which Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the NCB. Are they trying to divert people from real issues like drug abuse in Bollywood?"

#Poll



September 25 - Farmers announced Kisan Band

September 25 - Deepika Padukone summoned by NCB



Retweet - Done deliberately to shift attention from Kisan Andolan

Like - It is just a coincidence #KisanCurfew #BharatBandh — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) September 24, 2020

Some feel that the actress is being made a scapegoat to distract the nation from the plight and agitation of the farmers. Twitteratis have accused the government of using the 'Padmavat' star as a distraction from issues that matter.

Some have also criticised the mainstream media for shifting their focus on the actress rather than the farmers' protest and their concerns.

On Sep 25th, Farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh against Modi selling Agriculture to Corporates.



NCB calls Deepika on the same day as a distraction.



Media will only show Deepika & ignore farmers.



Kangana will also surely make a controversial statement to manage headlines! — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 23, 2020





So @deepikapadukone summoned on September 25 by @narcoticsbureau . Farmers all India protest on Sept 25. Samajh mein aaya?🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 23, 2020

Several netizens took a dig at news channels with NCB's probe into Bollywood's alleged drugs nexus, while wilfully ignoring farmers' protests. Many pointed how the media has been conveniently ignoring issues of human and national interest ever since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deepika Padukone summoned to appear by NCB on 25 September.



An all India farmers protest is being held on the same day. Coincidence of course :P



Compare the air time the two events get that day. Some channels will do a token show on farmers and claim moral high ground. Call BS — Parth MN (@parthpunter) September 23, 2020

