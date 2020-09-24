NCB Summons Deepika On Same Day As Nationwide Farmers' Protest, Coincidence? Ask Netizens

Trending

Several netizens took a dig at news channels with NCB’s probe into Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus, while wilfully ignoring farmers’ protests.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   24 Sep 2020 1:39 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Wikimedia, The Times Of India

Actress Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 25 September as a part of the ongoing Bollywood drug probe. Coincidently, it is the same day when farmers will stage protests across the country against the controversial farmer bills that were recently passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Several netizens took to twitter to point out how these two important events will be on the same day.


Another social media user tweeted, "I don't understand why farmers are protesting on the same day on which Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the NCB. Are they trying to divert people from real issues like drug abuse in Bollywood?"

Some feel that the actress is being made a scapegoat to distract the nation from the plight and agitation of the farmers. Twitteratis have accused the government of using the 'Padmavat' star as a distraction from issues that matter.

Some have also criticised the mainstream media for shifting their focus on the actress rather than the farmers' protest and their concerns.


Several netizens took a dig at news channels with NCB's probe into Bollywood's alleged drugs nexus, while wilfully ignoring farmers' protests. Many pointed how the media has been conveniently ignoring issues of human and national interest ever since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

