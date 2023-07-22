Death Toll Reaches 21 In Raigad Landslide Tragedy, Rescue Operations Continue

After the devastating landslide that struck Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday, five additional bodies from the debris were recovered, bringing the death toll to 21 as of Friday.



Four young children, aged between 6 months to four years, including two siblings, were also among the deceased. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been diligently working in the hilly terrain of Irshalwadi village to search for survivors and recover bodies since 6.30 am, retuning their operations after overnight suspension due to ongoing rainfall, as per a report in India Today.

The village lacks proper infrastructure, with no pucca road, making it difficult for earth movers and excavators to access the site. Consequently, the rescue operation is being carried out manually, with the help of local villagers and relatives of the missing people who are assisting the NDRF teams.

Out of the total 228 residents of Irshalwadi village, 21 bodies have been recovered so far. Additionally, 93 residents have been located and accounted for. However, there are still 114 villagers whose whereabouts remain unknown. Among them are individuals who had left the village to attend a wedding or for rice plantation work before the landslide struck.



The tragic incident has brought attention to the remote village's vulnerability to such natural disasters. With the ongoing rescue efforts and adverse weather conditions hindering operations, authorities are seeking additional support to aid in the search and recovery process.



The massive landslide occurred in the tribal village of Irshalwadi, situated on a hill slope approximately 80 kilometers from Mumbai. The disaster has deeply affected the lives of the local population, and the full extent of the damage and the number of casualties is still unfolding.

Rain Alert In Mumbai

Mumbai and Thane have been placed on an orange alert due to the high likelihood of heavy rains, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department. The downpour has resulted in significant waterlogging in various areas, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents alike.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has taken measures to cope with the situation, diverting buses on more than 12 routes in the Sion area during the afternoon. This decision aims to ensure the safety of passengers and vehicles amidst the heavy rainfall.

Commuters relying on the suburban services of Central and Western Railways experienced delays during the evening rush hour. Trains on the Central railway route were running behind schedule by 10 to 20 minutes, while those on the Western Railway route faced delays of 10 to 15 minutes. These delays were attributed to the adverse weather conditions and the impact on railway operations, reported NDTV.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy falls, in isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat for today.

Additionally, Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan are also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, according to the IMD.

Monsoon Fury In Himachal Pradesh

Several parts in Himachal Pradesh received light to heavy rains yesterday resulting in landslide, flash floods in some places.



The monsoon is gearing up for a significant surge in Himachal Pradesh, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a three-day 'yellow' alert for heavy rain across most parts of the state.

Accoring to a report by Hindustan Times,the Meteorological Department predicts that Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur districts will experience isolated spells of 'very heavy' rain today. Meanwhile, Una, Lahaul and Spiti, Hamirpur, and Kinnaur districts can expect 'heavy' rain.

Already, the hill state has witnessed varying degrees of rainfall on Friday, with Palampur recording the highest at 147 mm, followed by Dharamshala at 50 mm, Manali at 34 mm, and Dalhousie at 27 mm.

The heavy rainfall has led to flash floods and landslides in various areas, causing rivers in the state to surge above the danger mark. Visuals of Jalal river passing through Sirmaur district show the aftermath of the relentless downpour.

At least 138 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state's emergency response centre.

