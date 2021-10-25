Death Toll Climbs To 72 In Uttarakhand, Four People Still Missing

The death toll due to incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand has mounted to 72 with four people still missing, the Uttarakhand government announced on Sunday, October 24.

According to recent reports in ANI, nearly 26 individuals were injured in the rain-related disaster between October 17 and 19.

The relentless rainfall triggered massive landslides, house collapses and deluges caused large-scale devastation and loss of life and property all across the state. Furthermore, around 224 houses were also damaged in these incidents as well.

Amid the recent torrential rains, the hilly state recorded flooded roads, overflowing rivers and landslides leaving locals and tourists stranded at various parts.

CM To Contribute Salary To Relief Fund

Last week, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that he will be donating his salary for the month of October 2021 towards Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). Dhami's contribution to the CMRF was made official in the wake of the natural calamity that severely struck the state recently.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on was quoted as saying by the Time Of India that more than 65,000 people were saved from getting caught in the rain-induced calamity that ravaged the state.

"After receiving the weather alert 24 hours in advance, police stopped at least 65,000 people – 48,000 in Garhwal and 17,000 in Kumaon -- from going to the hills and saved them from getting trapped in the disaster," Kumar said.

Kumar further added that the police have also evacuated 48,000 people and rescued nearly 10,000 as well.

