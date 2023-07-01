Deadly Bus Fire On Maharashtra Expressway Claims 25 Lives; CM Announces Ex-Gratia

In a tragic incident, a private travel bus carrying 33 passengers from Nagpur to Pune caught fire after colliding with a divider near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, Maharashtra. The accident resulted in the deaths of 25 individuals, including three children, while the remaining eight passengers were fortunate enough to escape with injuries. The injured individuals were promptly transported to Buldhana civic hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was triggered by a burst tire, causing the bus to collide with a pole and subsequently catch fire. The passengers were asleep at the time of the collision, which added to the magnitude of the tragedy. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to ascertain the precise sequence of events that led to this horrific incident, reported NDTV.

The news of this devastating accident has sent shockwaves through the region, leaving families and communities in deep mourning. The identities of the victims are being verified, and authorities are diligently working to inform their families and provide necessary support during this difficult time.

Reacting promptly to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. This compensation aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by the families who lost their loved ones in this major mishap. The government's gesture reflects its commitment to standing by the affected families and offering support in their time of need.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his tweet that he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives.

Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 1, 2023





Local authorities and emergency services responded swiftly to the scene of the accident, working tirelessly to extinguish the fire and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured passengers. The injured individuals were promptly transported to the nearby Buldhana civic hospital, where medical teams are diligently attending to their needs and providing the necessary care and treatment.

Road Accidents In Maharashtra

According to recent data released, Maharashtra, a state in India, has witnessed a troubling upswing in road accidents and fatalities, shattering the previous decline observed during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020. Despite vehicular movement restrictions imposed during the lockdown, the numbers escalated in 2021 and persisted through 2022.

Comparing the statistics, the year 2022 recorded 8,098 more road accident cases than in 2020, a significant increase from 24,971 to 33,069 incidents. Similarly, fatalities rose by 1,959, reaching 13,528 deaths in comparison to the previous year's 11,569. The surge in accidents also resulted in a notable rise in injuries, reported Outlook India.

The state of Maharashtra boasts a staggering vehicle population, with over four crore vehicles as of January 1, 2023. The density of vehicles on the state's road network, which spans approximately 3.25 lakh kilometres, including national highways stretching over 18,000 kilometres, has been consistently increasing each year.

Maharashtra's latest economic survey report, published on March 8, 2023, indicated that the state had 134 vehicles per kilometre of road length at the beginning of this year, marking a rise from 128 vehicles per kilometre in 2022.

Among the 34 districts and 11 major cities in Maharashtra, a majority have experienced a surge in road accidents, fatalities, and injuries, with only a few exceptions witnessing a reduction in numbers. Notably, Yavatmal topped the list with 454 reported road crashes in 2022, followed by Ahmednagar (256), Pimpri-Chinchwad City (249), Pune rural (213), and Palghar district (132).

Ahmednagar also recorded the highest increase in fatalities, with a rise of 135 deaths, trailed by Buldhana (96), Chandrapur (75), Yavatmal (72), and Solapur district (69). In terms of injuries, Nagpur saw the highest surge with 367 cases, followed by Pune (295), Satara (272), Solapur (252), and Raigad (242).

However, amidst these disconcerting statistics, three districts and cities in Maharashtra observed a decrease in road accidents. Mumbai City, one of the largest urban areas, reported 441 fewer accidents, while Nashik City and Dhule district both experienced a decline of 10 incidents each. Fatality rates also dropped in Mumbai City (115), Nandurbar District (35), Navi Mumbai City (16), Akola District (26), and Nashik city (4).

In terms of injuries, only seven districts and cities displayed a downward trend. Mumbai city claimed the most substantial reduction, with a decrease of 324 injuries. Hingoli District, Bhandara District, Aurangabad City, Buldhana District, Nashik District, and Latur District also reported lower injury numbers, albeit to a lesser extent.

These findings underscore the pressing need for increased road safety measures in Maharashtra as the rising vehicle population continues to strain the state's road network. Efforts to mitigate road accidents, reduce fatalities, and ensure the safety of all road users must remain a priority for authorities and stakeholders alike.

Also Read: How Indus Action Is Impacting Lives Through Simplifying Government Schemes