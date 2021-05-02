Madhya Pradesh: In Absence Of Ambulance, Man Carries Deceased Mother's Body On Handcart

Due to the dire shortage of ambulances and other vehicles, a man carried the body of his mother to her village on a handcart after she passed away due to COVID-19.

Kalawati Vishwakarma aged 45-years- old died within a few hours of being admitted to a government-run healthcare centre in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The video of Debu carrying his mother in a handcart went viral on Thursday.

After her death, her son, Debu Vishwakarma pleaded to several authorities for an ambulance to take the body of his deceased mother back to their village in Patharia, which is located about 2 km away from the health care centre.

His mother had died on Tuesday evening, and ever since then, all the requests of Debu Vishwakarma remained unheard by the authorities.

He even approached the private ambulance owners to provide him with an ambulance for taking his deceased mother home.

However, the owners asked him for a non-negotiable amount of ₹ 5000 for covering a distance of 2km.

Having no other way left, he had to take his mother in a handcart.

Debu Vishwakarma informed that the health care centre did not take proper care of his mother and even failed to provide her with the necessary treatment, reported NDTV.

However, these charges were denied by the hospital authorities as they said that she was already in a very critical condition when she was brought to the centre.

Dr Sangita Trivedi, District Chief Medical and Health Officer, confirmed that they failed despite trying their best to save Kalawati Vishwakarma.

They even assured to have provided her with all the necessary medical facilities like oxygen support. "The family took the body home without informing us," said Dr Trivedi.

