Caste discrimination
DD India Extends Worldwide Reach, Collaborates With Global OTT Platform

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

DD India Extends Worldwide Reach, Collaborates With Global OTT Platform

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

8 March 2022 12:04 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement that Prasar Bharati has penned a memorandum of understanding with Yupp TV, an OTT platform. The move is part of the public broadcaster's "vision" to broaden the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel.

Doordarshan (DD) India will now be accessible to viewers in several countries via an over-the-top (OTT) platform to various countries, as announced by The government announced on Monday. Now India will stand with the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia to present India's own perspective, will help in various international evolutions on global platforms, and showcase its culture and values to the world. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting mentioned in a statement that Prasar Bharati had signed a memorandum with Yupp TV, an OTT platform that says all policies and understanding. According to the announcement, the move is part of the public broadcaster's "vision" to broaden the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, as reported by Business Standard.

Signed Memorandum Between DD India and Yupp OTT

The statement mentioned, as reported by Business Standard, "In pursuance of its vision to expand the global reach of DD India channel, to put forth India's perspective on various international developments on global platforms and to showcase India's culture and values to the world, India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yupp TV', an over-the-top platform, which is a gateway for television viewers across the globe," The declaration further mentioned that DD India is now available on Yupp TV's OTT platform in the United Kingdom, United States, Europe, the Middle East, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

DD India Accessibility Worldwide

DD India, a Prasar Bharati international channel, serves as India's window to the rest of the world. The track provides international viewers with the country's perspective on all domestic and global developments through its various programs. It is now accessible in over 190 countries and serves as a link between India and the Indian diaspora worldwide. DD India broadcasts analysis, commentary, opinions, and visual presentations on India-related issues. According to the channel, one of its popular shows is Bio-Quest, based on in-depth analysis and research. Other popular shows include India Ideas, World Today, Indian Diplomacy, DD Dialogue, and News Night.

Also Read:'Bhakti Movement Was A Cult': Vision IAS Receives Backlash On Social Media Over Video

Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
