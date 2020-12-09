Dalit Youth Thrashed To Death For Touching Food At Party In Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit youth was thrashed to death by upper-caste men in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur only because he touched food at a feast.

The accused identified as Bhoora Soni and Santhosh Pal in Kishanpur village which is about 450 km from Bhopal. According to The Times of India report, Devraj Anuragi, the 25-year-old Dalit youth was called to clean up after the party held by accused.



The accused got enraged after seeing the Dalit youth-serving food for himself and started beating him with sticks due to which he died later, according to Gaurihar SHO Jaswant Singh Rajput.



The accused are absconding and have been booked for murder and under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. "They will be caught soon," Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma said. The accused are marginal farmers. The police said that Bhoora already has a criminal record.

In 2018, a Dalit man in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh was beaten up and casteist slurs were hurled at him for simply touching the palanquin of a deity belonging to the upper caste.

Similarly, in 2019, another 21-year-old Dalit man was thrashed for having dinner seated in front of the upper caste men at a wedding in Dehradun.

