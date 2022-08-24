All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dalit Girl In UPs Bhadohi Thrashed, Thrown Out Of School Over Uniform By Former Village Head

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Dalit Girl In UP's Bhadohi Thrashed, Thrown Out Of School Over Uniform By Former Village Head

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh,  24 Aug 2022 5:55 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Based on the official complaint from the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused for assault, intimidation, and also under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what can only be labelled as yet another unfortunate case of casteism, a Dalit girl reportedly faced casteist slurs and was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi for allegedly not wearing a uniform, the police confirmed on August 23.

The accused ex-pradhan has been identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey, who is neither an officer nor a teacher, the police revealed. However, he still goes to school daily and misbehaves with children and teachers, reported NDTV.

What Has Happened?

Manoj Kumar Dubey, on August 22, questioned the Dalit girl, who is a class 8 student at a government school, on why she was not wearing her uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav stated.

In response to this, the girl had replied that she would wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said.

Upon hearing this reply, Dubey allegedly beat up the little girl in her class, used casteist slurs against the child, and even threw her out of the school.

Based on the official complaint from the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused for assault, intimidation, and also under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav revealed.

Not The First Incident This Month

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit boy in Rajasthan's Jalore succumbed to injuries perpetrated upon him by his school teacher. He got angry after catching the boy drinking water from a pot meant for "upper-caste people".

The boy died a few days later, and the police arrested the teacher and charged him with murder under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

As per the deceased father, Dewaram Meghwal, a resident of Surana village in Jalore district, on July 20, Chail Singh, the teacher, mercilessly beat up his son Indra Kumar a class 3 student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir.

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt To Bear Education Expenses Of College Students Who Lost Parents To COVID

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Dalit 
Uttar Pradesh 
Castiesm 

Must Reads

These Images Show Misleading Comparison Between Cells Of Nehru, Gandhi And Savarkar
No, Viral Video Doesn't Show Muslim Man Lynched On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Bihar
Countering 'Saffronisation' Of Educational Institutions, Karnataka's CFI Announces Month Long Campaign
Pushing Budding Entrepreneurs: How This Venture's Unique Approach Aims To Revolutionise Capital Space In India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X