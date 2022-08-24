Dalit Girl In UP's Bhadohi Thrashed, Thrown Out Of School Over Uniform By Former Village Head

In what can only be labelled as yet another unfortunate case of casteism, a Dalit girl reportedly faced casteist slurs and was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi for allegedly not wearing a uniform, the police confirmed on August 23.

The accused ex-pradhan has been identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey, who is neither an officer nor a teacher, the police revealed. However, he still goes to school daily and misbehaves with children and teachers, reported NDTV.

What Has Happened?

Manoj Kumar Dubey, on August 22, questioned the Dalit girl, who is a class 8 student at a government school, on why she was not wearing her uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav stated.

In response to this, the girl had replied that she would wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said.

Upon hearing this reply, Dubey allegedly beat up the little girl in her class, used casteist slurs against the child, and even threw her out of the school.

Based on the official complaint from the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused for assault, intimidation, and also under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav revealed.

Not The First Incident This Month

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit boy in Rajasthan's Jalore succumbed to injuries perpetrated upon him by his school teacher. He got angry after catching the boy drinking water from a pot meant for "upper-caste people".

The boy died a few days later, and the police arrested the teacher and charged him with murder under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

As per the deceased father, Dewaram Meghwal, a resident of Surana village in Jalore district, on July 20, Chail Singh, the teacher, mercilessly beat up his son Indra Kumar a class 3 student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir.

