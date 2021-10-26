Dabur Removes Karwa Chauth Ad Featuring Same-Sex Couple After Backlash, MP Minister's Warning

Consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd. issued an apology on Monday, October 25, for its Karwa Chauth advertisement after facing backlash and a warning of legal action, Hindustan Times reported.

The 1.06-minute advertisement was for Dabur's Fem Gold Creme Bleach product, which showcased a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival. Two women could be seen getting ready using the product, performing the ritual by looking at each other through a sieve, and breaking each other's fast. A parent could be seen in the background celebrating the occasion with them.

Social Media Views

While many netizens applauded the firm for showing inclusivity in the traditional festival, some alleged hurting the religious sentiments and trended #BoycottFem on social media.

#BoycottFem&Dabur

Dabur's Fem also started mocking hindu festivals, Very poor ad in which a lesbian couple has been shown making fun of KarwaChauth, They don't dare to do this mockery on Eid, because we tolerate too much, it's time we raise our voices for good@NSO365 pic.twitter.com/ar7oai7u2H — रजनीश (@Rajnish03521723) October 24, 2021





I support this hashtag strongly. This is the time to show the power of Hindu guys. Let's united and boycott Fem. Nobody can do anything with our Hindu religion and Hindu sentiments.

Jai Shree Ram.#BoycottFem pic.twitter.com/j6F5JIYhbJ — AB (@AjayAb28489674) October 24, 2021

Hindu festivals and customs are the favoured targets for woke experiments. Why this rush to delink Hindu traditions from the roots ? @DaburIndia We hope you will withdraw this adv at the earliest. #BoycottFem pic.twitter.com/0ftIEhTdvp — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) October 24, 2021









The company released a statement clarifying that their motive was to encourage inclusivity and equality and that they respect the difference of opinions.



'Objectionable Content'



Hours after, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned of legal action against the firm, prompting the company to withdraw the advertisement and tender an apology.

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people's sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

Mishra asked why such telecasts involved only Hindu festivals and called it 'objectionable content' and hurt religious sentiments. He further said that this would encourage makers to show two men getting married in the future.

"Today, they are showing two women celebrating Karva Chauth. Tomorrow, they will come up with an advertisement that shows two men getting married. We cannot allow anyone to show such objectionable content," Mishra told reporters in a press conference in Bhopal.

Mishra said the company took the right decision to withdraw the advertisement; else, he would have filed an FIR.

#WATCH | MP HM says, "...Directed DGP on Dabur's "lesbian ad", it should be probed & they be told to withdraw ad or face action. In 'Ashram' matter, we'll issue a permanent guideline that if there's objectionable scene,story should be given to admn first & shot only if permitted" pic.twitter.com/burQZYOXrg — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021 v

Political Bullying

After pulling down the advertisement, many called out the firm for surrendering to political pressure and not holding their stand on the issue.

Hello #Dabur, do you not believe your own ad, or is it that you can't afford a lawyer, or are you plain gutless? — Mitali Saran (@mitalisaran) October 26, 2021





If rich/ powerful giants like @DaburIndia succumb to political bullying, a common man's fate to defeat is inevitable #Dabur pic.twitter.com/muukTOsOsF — Shivani Chopra (@ShivaniChopra_) October 26, 2021

Conflicting Ad



Besides, the advertisement was also condemned by a few sectors within the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) community.

"Some of our biggest crusaders for queer rights in the country today are transwomen of Dalit and non-Savarna identities. We would do disgrace to their labour if we thought this ad could go viral in our name. The ad's final tagline clearly says that our queerness will be acceptable as long as we are cis-passing, fair-skinned and following certain traditions of living," the media quoted Tejaswi, Digital Editor, Gaysi Family, a digital platform publishing queer content.

She described how the bar for her expectations from capitalism and advertising hangs low in her piece, 'Unpacking That Fem Ad: Why Adding Queerness To The Mix Doesn't Cut It'.

