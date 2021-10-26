Dabur Removes Karwa Chauth Ad Featuring Same-Sex Couple After Backlash, MP Minister's Warning

Consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd. issued an apology on Monday, October 25, for its Karwa Chauth advertisement after facing backlash and a warning of legal action, Hindustan Times reported.
The 1.06-minute advertisement was for Dabur's Fem Gold Creme Bleach product, which showcased a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival. Two women could be seen getting ready using the product, performing the ritual by looking at each other through a sieve, and breaking each other's fast. A parent could be seen in the background celebrating the occasion with them.
Social Media Views
While many netizens applauded the firm for showing inclusivity in the traditional festival, some alleged hurting the religious sentiments and trended #BoycottFem on social media.
The company released a statement clarifying that their motive was to encourage inclusivity and equality and that they respect the difference of opinions.
'Objectionable Content'
Hours after, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned of legal action against the firm, prompting the company to withdraw the advertisement and tender an apology.
Mishra asked why such telecasts involved only Hindu festivals and called it 'objectionable content' and hurt religious sentiments. He further said that this would encourage makers to show two men getting married in the future.
"Today, they are showing two women celebrating Karva Chauth. Tomorrow, they will come up with an advertisement that shows two men getting married. We cannot allow anyone to show such objectionable content," Mishra told reporters in a press conference in Bhopal.
Mishra said the company took the right decision to withdraw the advertisement; else, he would have filed an FIR.
Political Bullying
After pulling down the advertisement, many called out the firm for surrendering to political pressure and not holding their stand on the issue.
Conflicting Ad
Besides, the advertisement was also condemned by a few sectors within the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) community.
"Some of our biggest crusaders for queer rights in the country today are transwomen of Dalit and non-Savarna identities. We would do disgrace to their labour if we thought this ad could go viral in our name. The ad's final tagline clearly says that our queerness will be acceptable as long as we are cis-passing, fair-skinned and following certain traditions of living," the media quoted Tejaswi, Digital Editor, Gaysi Family, a digital platform publishing queer content.
She described how the bar for her expectations from capitalism and advertising hangs low in her piece, 'Unpacking That Fem Ad: Why Adding Queerness To The Mix Doesn't Cut It'.
