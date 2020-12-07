Cyclone Burevi: Dilapidated Church's Wall Collapses Due To Strong Winds In Rameswaram

Several areas in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu have been raining heavily due to the Cyclone Burevi since Friday, December 4.

In the video, a dilapidated church building had collapsed due to strong winds in Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department said that the deep depression of Cyclone Burevi has weakened over the Gulf of Mannar and is likely to remain stationary in the same region.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced financial aid of ₹10 lakh each to the grieving families of seven people who died due to the Cyclone.