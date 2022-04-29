All section
Caste discrimination
Big Step! Home Ministry's CyberDost Initiative Is Creating Awareness On Prevention Of Cyber Crimes

Image Credit- Pixabay (Representational), Twitter/ CyberDost

The Logical Indian Crew

Big Step! Home Ministry's CyberDost Initiative Is Creating Awareness On Prevention Of Cyber Crimes

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  29 April 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Twitter handle has over 3.87 lakh followers and aims to enhance people's basic knowledge about cybercrimes and precautions to avoid them. MHA has tweeted over 1066 cyber safety tips through short videos, images and creatives.

In view of rising cases of cyber crimes, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken several significant initiatives to spread awareness among the public on preventing such crimes. In this regard, the MHA has launched a dedicated Twitter handle, @CyberDost, which aims to enhance common people's basic knowledge about cybercrimes and precautions that should be taken to avoid them.

Initiative's Aim

The Twitter handle has over 3.87 lakh followers, and until now, the MHA has tweeted over 1066 cyber safety tips through short videos, images and creatives. Additionally, @CyberDost regularly creates videos/GIFs about cybercrime and its prevention on various social media platforms.

Besides this, the ministry has also been spreading cyber security awareness through radio campaigns. They also sent more than 100 crores short message service's (SMS) to create awareness about preventing such crimes.

@CyberDost will educate the public about different channels through which complaints about cybercrimes can be registered. It will make people aware of their duties concerning the misuse of cyberspace by some mischievous elements in the country.

Apart from all this, the handle will also help mitigate possibilities of disruption in normal business activities or losses due to cyber-crimes by creating an ecosystem to prevent and control them.

Other Initiatives

Apart from the initiative mentioned above, the government keeps bringing up new schemes to make the public aware of the growing cases of cybercrimes in India and foreign, reported India.com.

Handbook On Cyber Safety- A handbook on cybersafety focusing on adolescents/students has also been published. In the handbook, the government has also issued the best practices for information security for the benefit of government officials.

Security Awareness Week- In addition to these initiatives, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), in association with police departments in several states, also holds Cyber Safety and Security Awareness Week.

Advisory On Cybercrime- From time to time, the home ministry has also been issuing alerts/advisories to different states and union territories. Around 148 cybercrime advisories have also been shared by 14C with states, UTs, ministries and departments.

Cyber Security In Curriculum- The Ministry of Education has been asked to start a curriculum in cyber security and cyber hygiene in classes VI to XII for all the streams in all CBSE schools to develop awareness about cyber security among students.

Also Read: Telangana Signs MoU With Google To Extend Benefits Of Digital Economy To Youth, Women

Cyber Security 
Cyber Crime 
Cyber Safety 
Cyber Dost 

