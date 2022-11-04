CSDS-Lokniti Survey On Gujarat Elections Reveals Direction Of Political Breeze, Know What Is On Voters' Minds

The dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 have been announced, wherein the polling will commence in two phases on December 1 and 5. The campaigning in Gujarat has intensified as this election is crucial for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah belong to the same poll-bound state.

During Gujarat elections, there has always been a tussle between the two national parties -- BJP and Congress. However, this time, the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made the state assembly elections even more interesting.

Voters Inclined Towards BJP: Survey

The BJP formed its government in Gujarat for the first time in 1995 and has remained more or less in power since then. The Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) survey sought the opinion of the citizens of the state on the performance of the government in the last five years.

According to the survey, nearly two-thirds of participants said that they were satisfied (to some extent or completely) with the performance of the government. The remaining one-third expressed dissatisfaction (in whole or in part) with the performance of the government.

The survey was conducted from October 10 to 23, wherein 2,135 voters across 80 polling stations in 20 constituencies were randomly selected and interviewed, reported The Hindu.

Who Is The Stronger Opposition: Congress Or AAP?

Congress has remained the main opposition party in Gujarat for the last few decades, and to maintain its right in the space of the main opposition party, performing better in state elections is no longer an option but a compulsion for the party.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting the poll on the lines of make and break. After forming its government -- twice in Delhi and then in Punjab at the beginning of the year -- raised the party's spirits higher. So far, the party is also excited by the response their campaign has received in Gujarat.

The outcome of the Gujarat elections will decide the axis of opposition politics in the country. These results will also directly impact the nature of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general election. Opinion polls and all the election surveys that came before the state assembly elections have claimed that the BJP will gain a majority, while some also point towards the AAP becoming the main opposition instead of Congress.

