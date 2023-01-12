People-Friendly Forces! CRPF Gears Up To Learn Kashmiri, Aims To Connect Better With Locals

Putting forth the message that police are the public's friends and not foes, the federal organisation Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has adopted a new set of people-friendly measures in the Kashmir valley. The new measures look to build more interface with the local population in the valley by training the personnel in the basics of the Kashmiri language.

The decision comes across as a welcoming move after several data suggest that the valley witnessed a decline in militant violence. Through many such initiatives, the officers could nurture an association with the civilians that would replace the decades-long intimidation they attach to the forces.

Greeting Kashmiris In Their Local Tongue

CRPF Inspector General for the Srinagar sector, Charu Sinha, said that the paramilitary personnel deployed in the valley are being taught the basics of the Kashmiri language to interact with the locals in their land's tongue. Since Kashmiri forms a vital part in the local conversations, the personnel would be able to connect with them better once familiar with the language. Such social interactions are essential in multiple realms- be it for building a trustable association with the localites or even for securing information crucial for the security grid.

According to Sinha, the personnel have started receiving training from experts in the valley. They will soon be able to use common phrases, "greet people and exchange pleasantries," using the local language. The officer also stated that whosoever is being posted to operate in the valley will receive basic training in using the Kashmiri language.

Respecting Local Sentiments While Carrying Out Duties

Adding on to the people-friendly measures undertaken by the CRPF, the paramilitary personnel have started using shoe covers while searching residential houses during anti-militancy operations. The decision was taken to respect the local sentiments and show courtesy to the residents who are often subjected to such checkings. A report by the New Indian Express quoted a CRPF official saying that the practice of using shoe covers during house searches was started a couple of months back by the Srinagar sector of CRPF covering the central districts of Budgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal.

Adding on to that, the personnel stated that "Since the houses are well furnished, it was decided that CRPF personnel would cover their shoes during searches to respect their sentiments." The officials conveyed that after the successful experiment in central Kashmir, the shoe cover procedure during house searches will also be extended to other parts of the valley.

The people-friendly measures of CRPF have so far been taken well by the locals. Over the years, they have grown to understand the fact that the soldiers are bound by their duties and conduct routine checks as a part of the same. With the officers now wearing shoe covers, the residents appreciate the respect they extend toward their houses.

