'Patakhe Nahi, Diye Jalao', Delhi Govt Kicks-Off Campaign Ahead Of Festive Season

The Delhi government will kick-start its 'patakhe nahi, diye jalao' campaign to ensure that the cracker ban announced last month is appropriately followed. Gopal Rai, the environment minister under the Delhi government, said Police and sub-divisional magistrates should take strict action against the offenders. He held an official meeting with the Police officials and members of the ministry to discuss the issue. As discussed, one team would be formed in all 15 Police districts, comprising 157 members, who would take the initiatives off-the-ground. Apart from the Police personnel, 33 teams have been formed under the SDMs to take action.

Campaign To Actively Start On October 27

The Indian Express quoted Rai, "If someone still does not comply with the cracker ban, then Police and SDMs will take legal action against them. We will not tolerate anyone playing with the lives of others in the name of some momentary thrill. We will start the campaign actively in Delhi from October 27". The Minister has also reached out to several brands, saying they should symbolize Diwali advertisements with diyas and not crackers.

'Hurting Hindu Sentiments', Says BJP Spokesperson

The environment-friendly move was not taken positively by some members of the national ruling party. Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the BJP spokesperson for Delhi, said that diyas and crackers are integral to Diwali celebrations. He also stated, "When the government says do not burn crackers and only light diyas, it hurts the Hindu sentiments.' he further added that since the Kejriwal government has been unable to limit the pollution in the city, people have been forced to limit or skip the use of crackers during the festivities.

On September 28, the Delhi government had issued a notification to the Police and the District magistrates to not issue licenses for the sale of fire-crackers. The Police and other authorities would strictly monitor areas where licensed crackers used to be sold in previous times.

