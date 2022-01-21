Covid's Impact On Spine Leads To Brain Fog, Finds Study

With the new Omicron variant, Covid- 19 symptoms are coming back. Brain fog is one of the after-effects of Covid-19, and it causes cognitive issues and memory loss. In a study by the University of California, researchers have linked brain fog to how the Covid-19 virus impacts one's spine.

Brain fog is when an individual's thinking is sluggish, fuzzy, and not sharp. One can have memory problems, poor concentration and confusion because of it.

What Does The Study Say?

The study was conducted with 32 adults, 22 had cognitive symptoms, and ten were controlled participants without any such symptoms. The researchers of the University of California analysed the cerebrospinal fluid of 17 participants. They found that 10 out of 13 participants with cognitive symptoms had anomalies in their cerebrospinal juice, but the other four samples from people with no mental symptoms were standard.

Examination of the cerebrospinal fluid revealed high protein and antibodies levels, which indicated some inflammation that might have occurred due to the immune response to the virus.

The researchers are hopeful that the study would help physicians in understanding brain fogging problems in a better way. The US Centre for Disease Control( CDC) has listed cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose as other Covid-19 symptoms, Hindustan Times reported.

What Are The Experts Saying?

"It's possible that the immune system, stimulated by the virus, may be functioning in an unintended pathological way," Dr Joanna Hellmuth, senior author of the study, said.

The cases of brain fog have been a common thing since Covid -19 started. Dr J.D.Mukerji, head of the neurology department, Max healthcare, told the Times of India that he had seen around 20 cases in a month where people were complaining of brain fog as a post-Covid symptom.

