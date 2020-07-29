Over 48,000 COVID-19 Cases, 768 Deaths In India In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Coronavirus cases in India continue to spike as the country's total case tally reached 15.3 lakh on July 29. The country added 48,513 fresh cases in 24 hours and at least 768 people succumbed to the deadly virus, according to the Health Ministry's 8 a.m. update on Wednesday, July 29.

The country's coronavirus tally now stands at 15,31,669, of which 5,09,447 are active cases and at least 9,88,029 have cured/discharged/migrated. The total death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 34,193. At least 37,175 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. At least 9,88,029 patients in India have recovered so far, pushing the recovery rate to 64.50 per cent. India's coronavirus epidemic is growing at the fastest pace in the world, increasing 20% over the last week, according to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Tracker. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Mumbai recorded only 717 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its lowest one-day rise in more than two months. A medical survey in Mumbai has found that about 16 per cent of residents had contracted the virus. In slum areas, the number was a whopping 57 per cent. The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 1,056 cases taking the tally beyond 1.31 lakh cases. India's coronavirus caseload is the third-highest in the world, preceded by the Unites States (4,498,000) and Brazil 2,484,649. The World Health Organization has said that pandemic is "still accelerating" in India.

Globally, over 16.7 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus and 6,55,300 have died, with the most number of cases and deaths being reported from the United States.

