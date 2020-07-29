Trending

Over 48,000 COVID-19 Cases, 768 Deaths In India In 24 Hours: 10 Points

At least 37,175 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 64.5%.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   29 July 2020 5:50 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-29T11:29:21+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Over 48,000 COVID-19 Cases, 768 Deaths In India In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Image Credit: TV9

Coronavirus cases in India continue to spike as the country's total case tally reached 15.3 lakh on July 29. The country added 48,513 fresh cases in 24 hours and at least 768 people succumbed to the deadly virus, according to the Health Ministry's 8 a.m. update on Wednesday, July 29.

  1. The country's coronavirus tally now stands at 15,31,669, of which 5,09,447 are active cases and at least 9,88,029 have cured/discharged/migrated.
  2. The total death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 34,193.
  3. At least 37,175 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. At least 9,88,029 patients in India have recovered so far, pushing the recovery rate to 64.50 per cent.
  4. India's coronavirus epidemic is growing at the fastest pace in the world, increasing 20% over the last week, according to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Tracker.
  5. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
  6. Mumbai recorded only 717 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its lowest one-day rise in more than two months.
  7. A medical survey in Mumbai has found that about 16 per cent of residents had contracted the virus. In slum areas, the number was a whopping 57 per cent.
  8. The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 1,056 cases taking the tally beyond 1.31 lakh cases.
  9. India's coronavirus caseload is the third-highest in the world, preceded by the Unites States (4,498,000) and Brazil 2,484,649.
  10. The World Health Organization has said that pandemic is "still accelerating" in India.

Globally, over 16.7 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus and 6,55,300 have died, with the most number of cases and deaths being reported from the United States.

Also Read: India Now Has The Fastest COVID-19 Growth Rate In The World: Bloomberg

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian