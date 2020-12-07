Trending

Watch: Rajasthan Couple Get Married In PPE Kits After Bride Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   7 Dec 2020 12:38 PM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo

In an unusual wedding set up, a couple in Bara Shahad, Rajasthan, got married outside a COVID Centre after the bride tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The wedding ceremony was conducted as per the COVID protocols as the bride tested positive on the day of the wedding.

In the video, the bride and the groom can be seen taking part in the Hindu wedding rituals, while donning PPE kits.

