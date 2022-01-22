All section
COVID Vaccination, Including Precaution Shots, Now Delayed By 3 Months Post Recovery: Centre

Delhi,  22 Jan 2022 8:58 AM GMT

In a release to all states and UTs, the Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel stated that appeals had been received from numerous quarters for guidance regarding administering the precaution dose to the eligible individuals having COVID illness.

People having lab tests proving COVID-19 infection will now need to wait for three months after recovery from testing positive for the novel virus to receive their vaccination shot, the central government accounted on January 21. The Centre also added that this rule also applies for both first and second doses and the precaution dose for the select population.

In an official release to all states and Union Territories (UT), the Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel stated that appeals had been received from numerous quarters for guidance regarding administering the precaution dose to the eligible individuals having COVID illness.

"In case of individuals having lab tests prove SARS-2 Covid-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including precautionary dose to be deferred by three months after recovery," Sheel was quoted as saying by India Today.

He further added that the suggestion mentioned above is based on scientific evidence and the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

India's COVID Drive!

India kick-started administering COVID precaution dose to citizens aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities, frontline workers and health care workers from January 10, 2022. Earlier this year, the administration of the COVID vaccine to adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years began on January 3.

The sequencing and prioritisation of this precaution COVID dose is also based on the completion of nine months (39 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose.

Also Read: Mother Files Lawsuit Against Meta, Snapchat Over Alleged Role In Daughter's Suicide

covid-19 vaccination 
coronavirus 
Precautions 

