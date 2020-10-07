Case Against AAP MLA Who Visited Hathras Victim's Family Days After Testing Positive For COVID

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, who had tested positive for COVID-19, after he visited Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, to meet the family of a young woman who was allegedly gang-raped and brutalised.

On September 29, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that will be in home isolation.

"I have mild fever for the last two days and I got a COVID-19 test done today. The report has come out as positive. I will be in home isolation. Those who came in contact with me in the last two to three days, please get yourselves tested," the MLA from Delhi's Kondli had tweeted.

Five days later, Kumar posted videos of him, claiming he is in Hathras to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who lost her life last week.

The MLA, in the videos, was seen wearing a mask and walking up to the woman's house at night. He was also accompanied by the police along with other people.

In another video, the MLA was seen sitting close to the family members and interacting with them.

The MLA later lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government, and tweeted, "Just returned after meeting the family of the Hathras victim. An atmosphere of fear in the family is being created. This is the murder of democracy and Constitution. In Uttar Pradesh's Yogi-raj, there is no law but jungle -raj."

The Superintendent of Police in Hathras said that a case has been filed against Kumar under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

