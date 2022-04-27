All section
COVID Scare: Kerala Reinstates Mask Mandate In Public Spaces, Gatherings; Violation To Be Punished

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter/ Pinarayi Vijayan

Trending
COVID Scare: Kerala Reinstates Mask Mandate In Public Spaces, Gatherings; Violation To Be Punished

Kerala,  27 April 2022 12:21 PM GMT

PM Modi interacted with the chief ministers of states to assess the situation of COVID-19 amid a surge. PM Modi further stressed upon scaling up of infrastructure, and manpower at medical colleges, and district hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers amid yet another surge of COVID cases across the country, which experts believe might be the onset of the fourth wave of the pandemic. Many states had removed the mask mandate after the country recorded a steep decline in the number of COVID cases. However, in the latest review meeting, PM Modi highlighted that the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has not entirely gone as the country is still prone to Omicron sub-variants. He said that we needed to implement the strategy of a test, tracking and treating equally and effectively to bring down the tally.

Kerala Reinstates Mask Mandate

The PM also urged CMs to promote COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places while administering vaccines to every eligible citizen. The Kerala government has decided to reinstate the mask mandate in public gatherings and workplaces in a quick response. The Kerala government's official Twitter handle order mentions that wearing a mask is mandatory in public places, gatherings, workplaces, and during transport. Moreover, any violation of the order would be punishable. PM Modi cited the rapid surge in the cases in the last two weeks and said we needed to remain alert, The Times of India reported.



Covaxin for 6 to 12-Year-Olds

Further, the PM also highlighted that it was a matter of pride for every citizen that over 96 per cent of the country's population was administered the first dose, and about 85 per cent of the eligible population above 15 years has been inoculated with the second dose. Recently, the schools have finally opened after a gap of almost two years; however, the rising cases have again terrorised the parents. Nonetheless, the PM reassured that the government would start insulating 6 to 12-year-olds with Covaxin.

Also Read: Highlighting Urgency For Climate Action, Sonam Wangchuk Presents Dalai Lama With A Block Of Melting Glacier Ice

