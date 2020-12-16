India Reported 26,382 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours: All You Need To Know

India added 26,382 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, December 16.

India's COVID caseload touched 99,32,547 on Wednesday after the country reported over 26,000 fresh infections. The deaths rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, the data updated on Wednesday showed. The country has 3,32,002 active coronavirus infections which constitute 3.34 per cent of the total caseload. The active caseload remained below four lakh for the 10th consecutive day. At least 94,56,449 people have been discharged so far. In the past 24 hours, the country also recorded 33,813 new recoveries, pushing the recovery rate to over 95 per cent, highest in the world. India's COVID tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Meanwhile, eight more students of IIT-Madras have tested positive for coronavirus, pushing the tally to 191. At least 141 people were tested yesterday amid a spike in coronavirus cases at the institute. IIT-Madras has shut down its departments, centres, labs and the library earlier this week. The centre has said that there will be no winter session of Parliament this time due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Yesterday for the first time the positivity rate has been below 2%, since the month of May. I would still appeal to the people to wear masks. I can't say that the 3rd wave of Covid-19 is over but the outbreak magnitude seems to be less now," Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said.

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 73,760,663. While 51,779,444 have recovered, 1,640,070 have succumbed to the virus so far.



