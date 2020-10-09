India's COVID Tally Touches 69 Lakh With 70,496 New Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India added 70,496 fresh cases of coronavirus and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID tally to 69 lakh, shows the Health Ministry data released on October 9.

A total of 78,365 people recovered from COVID-19 in India the last 24 hours. Total COVID cases in India now stand at 69,06,161, including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,069 recoveries and 1,06,490 total deaths. Over 11.6 lakh Covid samples were tested in the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 59,06,070 coronavirus patients have recovered and 1,06,490 have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. According to the Union health ministry, new recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for three continuous weeks, unabated. "The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline," health ministry said on Friday. Some health experts have warned of a sharp spike in cases ahead of the festival season and winter months. Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day in view of the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, a report by the National Centre for Disease Control has warned. The Indian Medical Association has questioned the scientific basis of the government's recently released protocol based on Ayurveda and yoga for the prevention and treatment of asymptomatic and mild patients of COVID-19. Delhi has recorded over 3 lakh COVID cases till now. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected with almost 15 lakh cases and 39,430 deaths. India's recovery rate increased to 85.5 per cent, death rate stood steady at 1.5 per cent.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 36.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 10,60,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

