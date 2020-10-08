India's COVID Tally At 68.3 Lakh; 78,524 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India's coronavirus tally has crossed the 68.35 lakh mark with 78,524 fresh infections and 971 deaths recorded in 24 hours. The death toll due to the deadly virus has now touched 1,05,526, Health Ministry data showed on October 8.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said that India's rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases point to the success of the Centre-led COVID-19 containment strategy. Over 8.3 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far, as per the government's "test, track and treat" policy. India's Covid-19 recoveries have risen from 57,000 in May to 57 lakh in October, says Union health ministry. Nearly 18 per cent of all cases in India, were reported from Maharashtra (14,578), followed by about 11,000 in Karnataka, Kerala with over 10,000 cases, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, both, reporting roughly 5,000 cases each. These states together accounted for nearly 60 per cent of all cases reported in the country. Maharashtra also reported the most Covid deaths (335) in 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (113), Tamil Nadu (67), West Bengal (58) and Uttar Pradesh (47). Together these states account for 66 per cent of all Covid deaths in the country. Out of total case recorded so far in the country, 9,02,425 are active, 58,27,704 have been discharged, while 1,05,526 have succumbed to the deadly virus. The recovery rate stands at 85.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.55 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,94,321 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,34,65,975. Maharashtra has become the first state to regulate the rates of face masks during COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the prices of N-95 masks will be available for about ₹ 19 to ₹ 50 depending on the type, while the double and triple layer masks will be available for just ₹ 3 to ₹ 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign today to encourage people's participation in the battle against Covid-19. PM Modi emphasised on the need for wearing masks, following physical distancing, and maintaining hand hygiene.

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed the 36 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,054,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University.A s the world battles the deadly virus, the World Health Organization has said that a vaccine against COVID-19 may be ready by year-end.

