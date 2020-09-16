India's COVID Cases Cross 50 Lakh; 1,290 Fatalities, Highest In A Day: 10 Points

India reported 90,123 fresh infections taking the country's coronavirus tally past the 50-lakh mark. The country also reported at least 1,290 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll due to the deadly virus now stands at 82,066 in the country with a case fatality rate of 1.63 per cent. Over 39 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus pushing the recovery rate to 78.52 per cent. Nearly 83,000 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries closer to the number of new cases. Only 20 per cent, or 9,95,933 cases, are active. India, which has been reporting the highest number of COVID cases in the world since August. India has been recording more than 90,000 new cases every day for the past week, except Tuesday. Maharashtra remains the worst hit state by the pandemic with a tally of 10.7 lakh cases as it reported more than 17,000 new cases again. Close to half ( nearly 48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states -Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala and Telangana contribute close to 24.4 per cent of the active cases. Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to over 2.25 lakh after 4,263 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. A sero-survey conducted in Delhi in the first week of August revealed that 30 per cent, or 79 of the 257, people who recovered from COVID-19 did not have antibodies against the virus, making them vulnerable to re-infection. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US and is in the third spot in deaths after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Nearly 3 crore people have been infected by novel Coronavirus, and over 9.23 lakh people have lost their lives to the deadly virus since it surfaced in China late last year.

