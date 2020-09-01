69,921 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours In India, Total Cases Touch 36.91 Lakh: 10 Points

India has over 36.91 lakh coronavirus cases, after 69,921 infections were reported in the last 24 hours on September 1.

At least 28,39,882 patients have recovered from the infection in the country. The country's recovery rate has improved to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent. 819 COVID-linked deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death count to 65,288. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the pandemic, with 7,92,541 COVID -19 cases, including 24,583 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by three states - Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. India has the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. The last five lakh recoveries have been recorded in only eight days in comparison to preceding same number of recoveries, which were recorded in 10 and nine days respectively, the union health ministry said. The health ministry also stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. According to the health ministry, central teams will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, where spikes have been recorded. India reported close to 2 million coronavirus cases in August. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.16 lakh samples were tested on August 31 and over 4.33 crore samples have been tested so far in the country.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past the 2.54 crore mark. United States remains the worst hit country by the deadly virus with 1,83,203 deaths.

