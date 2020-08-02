Tamil Nadu: No Ambulance For 12 Hours, COVID Deceased Taken In Push Cart For Cremation

After waiting for almost 12 hours for the ambulance an aged woman's body, who had succumbed to the coronavirus, was taken for cremation in a pushcart on Saturday in Gudalur area in Theni, Tamil Nadu.

The matter came into light after the video went viral on social media.

According to the State Health Department, the 75-year-old had complained of uneasiness five days ago and was admitted to the Primary Health Care Centre in Gudalur. After two days, she was discharged, reported The Hindu.

While she was admitted in the hospital, the medical staff took the woman's samples for COVID-19 test, which revealed that she was positive and was advised to remain in-home quarantine.

But the woman passed away within 24-hours of the result and is survived by a son.

The relatives informed the municipal corporation about death and sought the ambulance services, but the vehicle did not arrive even after waiting for ten hours The neighbours objected to the body being kept at home in view of contracting the infection.

Following which a local sweeper in the area took the woman's body for a cremation to the burial ground in a pushcart after waiting for 12 hours for the ambulance service to arrive.

Netizens condemned the TN government and raised questions on the handling of COVID dead bodies in the state and a need for a decent burial for the deceased.

Villagers of the area informed about the similar incident that took place a three days ago when a man complained of severe health issues, but the ambulance had failed to reach his house in Koduvilarpatti on time, due to which the patient had to be taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Health Officials confirmed to the media about the shortage of ambulances amid the rise in COVID-19 deaths in the state.

So far, Tamil Nadu has recorded over 2 lakh cases, with 5, 879 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hours. The state reported 99 new deaths, taking the toll at 4,034. Over 7,000 people were recovered from the infection, totally recovered cases standing at 1,90,966.

Also Read: India-China To Hold Fifth Round Of Commander-Level Talks Over LAC Disengagement Today