Caste discrimination
Indias COVID Death Toll Three Times Higher Than Reported: Lancet Study

Image Credit: ZeeNews and The New Indian Express

The Logical Indian Crew

India's COVID Death Toll Three Times Higher Than Reported: Lancet Study

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

8,  11 March 2022 7:42 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

The official documented deaths due to COVID in India over the study period are 4,89,000, and the country's reported Covid mortality rate is 18.3 deaths per 1,00,000.

The latest study paper released by Lancet suggests that COVID deaths in India were massively under-reported and assesses that up to the end of 2021, the country had the highest number of cumulative excess deaths globally at 4.07 million deaths. The first peer-reviewed global assessments of surplus deaths suggest that 18.2 million citizens may have lost their lives globally due to COVID by December 31, 2021 — which is three times higher than the official record of 5.9 million globally.

Documented COVID Deaths

Furthermore, the paper- which is part-funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation- claims: "Although reported Covid-19 deaths between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, totalled 5.9 million worldwide, we estimate that 18.2 million people died worldwide because of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, at the country-level, the most elevated numbers of cumulative excess deaths amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic estimated in India (4.07 million), the US (1.13 million), and Russia (1.07 million).

The official documented deaths due to COVID in India over the study period are 4,89,000, and the country's reported Covid mortality rate is 18.3 deaths per 1,00,000. In contrast, the study estimates the true ex- cess deaths figure was eight times higher at 4.07 million and that the country had an estimated 152.5 excess deaths per 1,00,000 of the population during the study period. India has ac- counted for 22.3 per cent of global excess Covid deaths as of December 31, 2021.

India's Latest COVID Tally

India recorded a slight increase in COVID cases as well as the number of COVID deaths on March 11. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the country's daily COVID tally went up by 4,194, taking the total tally up to 42.98 million.

Meanwhile, the daily coronavirus deaths went up by 255 on Friday, taking the total death toll to 515,714, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare official data further stated.

Also Read: UP Assembly Election 2022 Results: End Of The Road For Congress And BSP?

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
