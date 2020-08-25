Trending

UP: Missing COVID Patient's Body Found Near Hospital's Sewer, Family Alleges Son Killed For Kidney

The victim went missing from the COVID ward of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Hospital on August 23.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   25 Aug 2020 5:03 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
In a shocking case, a COVID-19 patient went missing from a hospital in Varanasi and his body was found near a sewage line a day later on August 24.

The family has accused the hospital authorities of killing the patient for organ harvesting.

After a ruckus at the hospital, police personnel from multiple police stations reached the spot. According to officials, the victim went missing from the COVID ward of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Hospital on August 23.

His family members registered a missing persons report at the Lanka police station in Dafi.

The patient was admitted to the hospital last week after he suffered injuries in an accident but was later found to be coronavirus positive. He was then shifted to the hospital's COVID isolation ward.

After he went missing on Sunday, a search was launched and his body was found near the hospital's sewer line.

