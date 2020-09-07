Uttar Pradesh: Bodies Of COVID Victims Swapped At Meerut Medical College, Probe Ordered

Navya Singh
In s shocking incident of medical negligence by authorities, a COVID-19 victim's body was interchanged with another patient's body at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.
The bodies of two coronavirus positive patients, who succumbed to the virus at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMMC) at Meerut, got swapped and were sent to the wrong addresses at Modinagar in Ghaziabad and Kankarkhera in Meerut.
Gurbachan Lal, a resident of UP's Modinagar, was admitted to Meerut Medical Hospital due to paralysis in the past. He later tested positive for the deadly virus and died at the hospital on September 5.
The next day, on September 6, Gurbachan's family was shocked to receive another person's body during his funeral. By the time the matter came to light, the funeral of the 85-year-old Modinagar resident had already been done by the other family in Meerut.
The bodies of two men who died of COVID-19 got interchanged due to an alleged mistake at the mortuary. The hospital administration accused a mortuary worker for placing wrong identity tags on the bodies.
"We acknowledge that the bodies got swapped due to the alleged negligence on part of our staff. I received the preliminary inquiry report on Sunday evening in which it has been mentioned that there was laxity on part of one nurse and she has been removed from duty and attached to another department. We will take strict action against anyone found who is found negligent," Dr Gyanendra Singh, principal of LLRMMC said.
Ajay Tiwari, additional district magistrate at Meerut, said that an inquiry has been initiated on directions of the district magistrate.
"The complete report of the inquiry committee has been sought on Monday. We are ensuring a transparent probe and it is being done by senior officers of the non-Covid wing of the hospital along with officials of the involving district administration officers," he said.
Since the outbreak of coronavirus the country, several incidents of callous handling of coronavirus patients have been reported from across the country.
In one shocking case, a Hindu family had cremated a Muslim woman after AIIMS Delhi administration mixed up their bodies.
