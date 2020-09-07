Uttar Pradesh: Bodies Of COVID Victims Swapped At Meerut Medical College, Probe Ordered

In s shocking incident of medical negligence by authorities, a COVID-19 victim's body was interchanged with another patient's body at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The bodies of two coronavirus positive patients, who succumbed to the virus at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMMC) at Meerut, got swapped and were sent to the wrong addresses at Modinagar in Ghaziabad and Kankarkhera in Meerut.



Gurbachan Lal, a resident of UP's Modinagar, was admitted to Meerut Medical Hospital due to paralysis in the past. He later tested positive for the deadly virus and died at the hospital on September 5.

