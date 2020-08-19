Trending

COVID-19 Crisis: Over 50 Lakh Lost Jobs In July, 1.89 Crore Rendered Jobless Since April In India

On a net basis, around 1.77 crore jobs were lost in April. Additional 40 lakhs jobs in May and June and more 50 lakhs jobs were lost in July, the report read. So, by July, the losses had swelled to 1.89 crores.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 Aug 2020 11:37 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-19T17:09:06+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
COVID-19 Crisis: Over 50 Lakh Lost Jobs In July, 1.89 Crore Rendered Jobless Since April In India

Credits: Outlook

In July almost 50 lakh Indians lost their jobs due to the global coronavirus pandemic, taking the total tally of those who lost jobs since April to 1.89 crores, private think tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data showed.

On a net basis, around 1.77 crore jobs were lost in April. Additional 40 lakhs jobs in May and June and more 50 lakhs jobs were lost in July, the report read. So, by July, the losses had swelled to 1.89 crores.

Even as the data shows an overall improvement in the employment rate since April, CMIE mentioned the issue of 'ballooning numbers' of jobs lost in the salaried segment as a source of worry, terming the recovery in the job scenario as the most difficult.

The think tank had earlier estimated 12.15 crore job losses for April, which later narrowed down to 10.3 crores in May and then to 2.9 crores in June. In July, 1.1 crore people lost their jobs.

Of the 12.15 crore estimated job losses, daily wagers and small traders accounted for over 9.1 crores.

Salaried jobs were nearly 1.9 crores short of their average in 2019-20. They were 22 per cent lower than their level in the last fiscal year, it further added. The report raises concerns over India's economic recovery as factors like GDP, industrial activities, inflation continues to remain grim.

As the nation had started unlocking in a phased manner from June, some of the people got back to work. But the recovery was largely seen in informal jobs. "Of the 9.12 crores jobs lost in April, 1.44 crores came back in May, 4.45 crores in June and 2.55 crores in July. Only 68 lakh jobs remain to return," CMIE report read.

Also Read: Edinburgh University Scientists Successfully Produce Nylon From Bacteria Without Any Harmful Byproducts

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian