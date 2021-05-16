Lockdown Effect: COVID-19 Positivity Rate Declines In Delhi, Chennai

The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 11 per cent, with the national capital recording 6,500 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

While the number of cases here is dipping, COVID-19 impact is going down in Delhi, he said, while adding, "1000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them," said the CM, reported Livemint.

The Delhi government is also starting an oxygen concentrator bank from Saturday for COVID-19 patients. Over 200 such banks are set up in every district. "Our team will provide the concentrator at the doorstep of patients in home isolation if need be," he added.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 8506 infection cases with 14140 recoveries and 289 deaths. The cases have been coming down since the beginning of this month.

It is to be noted that the COVID-19 lockdown in the national capital is scheduled to end on May 17, and it is expected that CM Kejriwal may extend the lockdown by one more week in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The CM will take the decision today.

The lockdown was first imposed on April 19 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Later, it has been extended thrice so far. On May 9, it was extended by another week by the CM, till May 17 morning.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, daily new cases continue to drop again by 453 for the last two days at 6,538, as a result of lockdown.

The Tamil Nadu state government on Friday tightened its lockdown protocol by reducing business hours for grocery, vegetable, meat and fish shops by two hours. It has also imposed a total ban on other business outlets.

The Logical Indian Take

The lowering of the positivity rate comes as good news for frontline workers as well as city corporations who are struggling to find beds for needy patients.

Although the decline in positivity is a matter of cheer, we need to wait and watch a few more days or weeks before relaxing. The states and metropolitan cities must continue to impose strict restrictions and urge people to follow COVID-19 appropriate measures.

We had no vaccines last year apart from masks, sanitisers and social distancing practices. This year, two vaccines have brought much hope to people who are now thronging the vaccination centres to get their jabs.