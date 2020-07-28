COVID-19 Cases Surge Among Young Adults As Social Distancing Becomes A Challenge

A substantial rise of coronavirus cases among young adults have been observed who are facing psychological fatigue with finding it a challenge to follow social distancing norms, Bloomberg reported.

Infections among millennials and Generation Z in various countries including the U.S, Japan, Spain are driving a massive spike in cases because they are supposedly less fearful about contracting the virus.

One of the reasons for this attitude also is the reports that have suggested young people are less vulnerable to the disease compared to senior citizens, people in mid-ages, and people with comorbidities.



"They are the people who are most economically and socially affected with lockdowns, but who are least affected by the disease. The problem we've got is people we most need to change their behaviour are the 20 and 30-year-olds," the media quoted Peter Collignon, professor of clinical medicine at the Australian National University Medical School in Canberra.

Young adults are stepping out, visiting public places, get-togethers, parties, breaching the guidelines laid by designated healthcare organizations and governments' aggressive measures.



"How do you maintain the behaviour in that group, when the consequences for them medically are much less than 70 or 80-years old's, yet the economic consequences are much higher for them? That's a dilemma that I don't know the answer to," Collignon added.

