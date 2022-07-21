'World-Class Cruise Experience Now In India': This Entrepreneur From Austria Envisions To Make Holidays Memorable

The popularity of ship cruising in India has significantly increased with the introduction of more cruise lines covering exotic locations worldwide. The industry of sea cruise tourism is rapidly growing and is expected to cross the revenue potential of 35,000 Cr to create over 2,50,000 jobs.



The Union Shipping and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed his views on cruise tourism and mentioned that this sector would be a game-changer for domestic and international travellers. More businesses have now started investing in cruise tourism as it provides a memorable and indelible tourism experience.

In 2018, the CEO and President of Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd., Jurgen Bailom, brought the first of its kind indigenous cruise, Cordelia Cruises, to India, intending to present a world-class holiday experience to a country filled with exciting dreams and a strong vision to get them. Here's an exclusive conversation with Jurgen Bailom, where he spoke with The Logical Indian and shared his insightful experiences from starting up to working in this industry so far.

Your Journey From The Beginning To Now?

I am of Austrian origin and was raised in Austria. At the age of 19, I left after my service in the military. Then, I completed a hotel management programme and worked at some of the most prestigious hotels: starting with London and then in other parts of the world.

In 1989, I joined the Royal Caribbean cruises, which is when my journey with cruising commenced. As is the norm, I started at the bottom at Royal Caribbean and worked my way to the top. The adventure, military-like discipline, hospitality, technical intelligence, and complete surrender to the majestic ocean enchanted me from the get-go.

In 2018, the first cruise I worked on was purchased and brought to India by me, and that is when my dream to introduce cruising to India and Indians came true.

I must admit it was nothing short of a feat; to present a world-class holiday experience to a country filled with exciting dreams. Today, I am with Cordelia Cruises: fulfilling those and creating several more.

According To You, What Is The Prime Motivation For Your Growth?

I am a high adrenaline professional by nature and live by the thrill of making things happen: whatever it takes! One ceases to exist when one is in a state of inertia, and I believe in this idea.

Keep going, keep growing has been a motto I live by. When you are in the mighty ocean, it teaches you so much; adventure, trust, instinct, surrender, uncertainties: an endless list. If you simply go by this, it'll motivate you to live better, do better and keep cruising.

What Is The Most Significant Learning From Your Career Path?

My learning is simple, work hard in silence and let your success make the noise, and yes, you can become successful only when you become humble. I always remember when, how, and with how much I started, and I truly am humbled and grateful for where I am today.

My most significant learning is that no two days are the same, and yes, that's perfectly okay. We cruise in the waters, and that's our most prominent teacher on the cyclical nature of being.

Your Perception Of Luxury Cruise Scenario In India?

Indian luxury cruising is new yet rapidly changing; slowly but definitely! Indians were far from familiar with cruising, especially locally. The thick of the pandemic was itself a significantly daunting time. I am equally overjoyed and humbled by the response we have received since our launch.

Families come in large numbers, weddings and important events are being hosted on board, and guests are making memories of a lifetime through the stellar food, entertainment, and destination experiences offered by Cordelia Cruises. We plan to launch one more ship soon.

Also Read: Over 1.6 Lakh Indians Renounced Citizenship In 2021, Highest In 7 Years: Report