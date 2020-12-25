Trending

"Cop Sexually Assaulted Me When I Went To File Complaint," Says Gang-Rape Survivor, Inquiry Ordered

On November 30, five men had allegedly gang-raped the woman, when she went to file a complaint the accused sub-inspector present there took her to his room and raped her again.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   25 Dec 2020 7:07 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Cop Sexually Assaulted Me When I Went To File Complaint, Says Gang-Rape Survivor, Inquiry Ordered

Credits: navodaytimes

A gang rape survivor from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has alleged that a police sub-inspector sexually assaulted her at the police station when she went to register a complaint.

Senior police official Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the woman's complaint, who met him on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

According to the complaint, on November 30, five men had come in a car and forcibly dragged the woman into their car, took her to a nearby field, and raped her.

Later, when she went to the Jalalabad police station to file a complaint, the accused sub-inspector present there took her to his room and raped her again. The 35-year-old later met Chandra, after failing to get her case registered and being sexually assaulted by the cop. The officer then ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police official Brahmapal Singh is leading the investigation, and the department will register a case if the charges levelled by the woman are found to be true.

Also Read: Shipping Corporation Of India For Sale: Centre Invites Bids To Sell 63.75% Stake

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian