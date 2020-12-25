"Cop Sexually Assaulted Me When I Went To File Complaint," Says Gang-Rape Survivor, Inquiry Ordered

A gang rape survivor from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has alleged that a police sub-inspector sexually assaulted her at the police station when she went to register a complaint.

Senior police official Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the woman's complaint, who met him on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

According to the complaint, on November 30, five men had come in a car and forcibly dragged the woman into their car, took her to a nearby field, and raped her.

Later, when she went to the Jalalabad police station to file a complaint, the accused sub-inspector present there took her to his room and raped her again. The 35-year-old later met Chandra, after failing to get her case registered and being sexually assaulted by the cop. The officer then ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police official Brahmapal Singh is leading the investigation, and the department will register a case if the charges levelled by the woman are found to be true.

Also Read: Shipping Corporation Of India For Sale: Centre Invites Bids To Sell 63.75% Stake