Caste discrimination
Delhi Cop Dismissed For Posting Derogatory Comment On Social Media About Govt Policies

Image Credits: Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Cop Dismissed For Posting 'Derogatory Comment' On Social Media About Govt Policies

Ankita Singh

Delhi,  29 Oct 2021 11:55 AM GMT

As per reports, the constable had also asked the senior ministers to address the issue of farmers on Twitter and Facebook.

After a Delhi police constable, posted in North Delhi's Subzi Mandi police station, criticized government policies on social media platforms, he was dismissed from his service. The cop posted 'derogatory comments' from his social media profile. It caught the attention of the IT wing of the special branch. The IT wing monitored the content and informed the police chief about the posts.

Following this, action was taken against him by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. As per rules under Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution of India, he has been removed from his position.

Social Media Guidelines For Delhi Police

Senior officers of the Delhi Police have informed other staff members as well about social media guidelines and have asked them to refrain from criticizing government policies.

"A constable was posted in the Subzi Mandi police station and was criticising several policies of the government on Twitter and Facebook. He also criticised senior ministers and asked them to address the issue of the farmers," informed a senior police officer, as reported by The Indian Express.

The special branch of Delhi Police has an IT Cell, which flags content on social media for taking immediate action if necessary.

Also Read: Assamese Nutritionist Conferred With 'Food Hero Of India' Title

