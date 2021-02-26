Trending

Cooking Gas Cylinder Prices Increased By ₹25, Third Hike In February

The LPG cylinder rates were previously increased by ₹25 on February 4 and ₹50 on February 15.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 Feb 2021 10:44 AM GMT
Writer : Ritu Yadav | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Ritu Yadav
Cooking Gas Cylinder Prices Increased By ₹25, Third Hike In February

Image Credit: Amar Ujala 

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) by ₹25 per cylinder on Thursday, February 25.

This is the third hike in February. In just three weeks, the cooking gas refills have been made more expensive by around ₹100 on a cylinder.

Following the latest rise, a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs ₹794 as against ₹769.00 on Wednesday. A similar increase was seen in other cities also.

In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder costs ₹794 rose while it costs ₹795.50 in Kolkata and ₹785 in Chennai.

The increase in LPG prices comes when petrol and diesel prices have hit the maximum in India. LPG is a byproduct of natural gas and crude oil. The LPG prices are decided by the state-run companies. With the recent rise in crude oil prices in the international market earlier, fuel prices have skyrocketed. While fuel prices change on a daily basis, LPG cylinder prices used to be changed on a monthly basis till November.

The LPG cylinder rates were previously increased by ₹25 on February 4 and ₹50 on February 15. This is the first time in recent history that prices for cooking gas have risen three times a month.

According to The Hindu, the price of a domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹100 in December. The national oil marketing firms Indian Oil Company, BPCL and HPCL then raised the price twice by ₹50. While the prices in January were left unchanged, the latest revision translates into a ₹200 increase in the cylinder prices over three months.

Read Also: Four States Slash Taxes Amid Skyrocketing Fuel Prices

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ritu Yadav

Ritu Yadav

[Remote Intern]

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Ritu Yadav

Ritu Yadav

[Remote Intern]

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian