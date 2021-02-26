Cooking Gas Cylinder Prices Increased By ₹25, Third Hike In February

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) by ₹25 per cylinder on Thursday, February 25.

This is the third hike in February. In just three weeks, the cooking gas refills have been made more expensive by around ₹100 on a cylinder.

Following the latest rise, a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs ₹794 as against ₹769.00 on Wednesday. A similar increase was seen in other cities also.

In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder costs ₹794 rose while it costs ₹795.50 in Kolkata and ₹785 in Chennai.

The increase in LPG prices comes when petrol and diesel prices have hit the maximum in India. LPG is a byproduct of natural gas and crude oil. The LPG prices are decided by the state-run companies. With the recent rise in crude oil prices in the international market earlier, fuel prices have skyrocketed. While fuel prices change on a daily basis, LPG cylinder prices used to be changed on a monthly basis till November.

The LPG cylinder rates were previously increased by ₹25 on February 4 and ₹50 on February 15. This is the first time in recent history that prices for cooking gas have risen three times a month.

According to The Hindu, the price of a domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹100 in December. The national oil marketing firms Indian Oil Company, BPCL and HPCL then raised the price twice by ₹50. While the prices in January were left unchanged, the latest revision translates into a ₹200 increase in the cylinder prices over three months.