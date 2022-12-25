Empowering Consumers! Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal Launches 'Right To Repair' Portal

The minister of consumer affairs, Piyush Goyal, on Saturday (December 24) launched the right-to-repair portal, taking a step towards empowering consumers. He also unveiled the NTH application and new premises of the National Consumer Helpline center in Delhi on the occasion of National Consumer Day.

The launch of right to repair portal will now reduce the dependency of consumers on manufacturers in case their product fails to operate. After its launch, India joined the clutch of countries like the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the new rules and regulations, the consumers will receive the manual of product details so that they can independently repair the product by themselves or get them repaired by third parties following the product manual instructions.

In the first phase, the right-to-repair portal will cover electronic products, consumer durables, mobile phones, farming equipment, and automobiles. Customers can modify and repair their products instead of seeking help from manufacturers, which troubles the customer with long waiting hours and unnecessary company policies.

Growth Of Local Repair Shops

The minds behind the portal proposed that such an initiative would also promote the growth of local repair shops and prevent customers from throwing away products that were expensive or difficult to repair originally from the manufacturer.

The portal was launched in the presence of the Minister of State, Consumer Affairs, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi, National Consumer Redressal Commission President, R.K. Agarwal, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, and other dignitaries reported The Hindu.

Earlier this year, the central government formed a committee chaired by Nidhi Khare, additional secretary in the department of Consumer Affairs, to develop a framework for the right-to-repair portal. The committee designed the portal to give the consumers proprietary product control. The initiative is being lauded as the country has taken a step forward to empower consumers.

