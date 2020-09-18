Constant 'Nudges' By Modi Kept India's Population To Follow Lockdown: Cambridge Study

An analytical study published by the University of Cambridge stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constant nudges and appearances played a crucial role in influencing India's 130 crore population to follow the lockdown norms and stay home, despite high economic and social costs.

The University of Cambridge did a study on the Indian government's communications on COVID-19. Titled as 'India Nudges To Contain Covid-19 Pandemic', the study was a reactive public policy analysis conducted through machine-learning-based topic modelling.

"The Prime Minister's Office was at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Modi's nudges were driving the COVID preparedness, action and mitigation strategies in the country. His frequent public appearance was the most significant factor that created nudges in keeping a country of 130 crore people under strict lockdown and social distancing measures," the study read.

It also suggested that a 'herd effect' was created through media messaging. "Most of the nudges were in the form of social media advertisements, SMS forwards and repeated reminders through broadcasting media," it said.

The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE on September 11. It has also extensively analysed press releases issued by the government of India through the public information bureau during the times of lockdown.

Mentioning about the PM-CARES, the study said that it was created to urge the public into micro-donations and show the strength of public participation to mitigate any issue.

