New Membership Requisites With Congress; Abstain From Alcohol, No Party Criticism In Public

Image Credit: NDTV, Wikipedia

Trending
New Membership Requisites With Congress; Abstain From Alcohol, No Party Criticism In Public

India,  25 Oct 2021 1:24 PM GMT

The requisites for the oldest Indian Party mandate a declaration that members would not have any property in excess of ceiling laws, and would be willing to undertake tasks including 'manual labour' that Party prescribes.

The primary membership for India's oldest Party comes with a set of requisites from the applicants. Those keen on joining the Opposition party are required to sign a declaration of abstaining from alcohol and other drugs.

Moreover, the applicants should also undertake not to criticize the Party in public spaces. The new membership form also mandates new members of the Party to declare that they would not own property excessive of the ceiling laws and undertake tasks including 'manual labour' if the Party so prescribes.

Membership Drive Would Convene On November 1

Madhusudan Mistry, the Chairman of the Central Election Authority of Congress, said that the old form was part of the Party's Constitution. They expected all the Party members, including the new joiners, to follow the norms. Congress would launch the membership drive from November 1 and continue until March next year before the Organizational elections. The schedule provided by the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the Party, mentioned that the elections for the next Party President would be held between August 21 and September 20, next year.

10-point Declaration To Be Signed

The Party has scheduled a meeting on October 26 to further discuss the modalities of the membership drive and other issues, The Indian Express reported. Those wanting to become the Party members would have to sign the 10-point declaration. The applicant would have to sign, "I am a habitual wearer of certified Khadi; I abstain from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs; I neither believe in nor practise social discrimination in any shape or form and undertake to work for its removal; I believe in an integrated society without distinction of religion or caste", among other guidelines.

The grand old party has said that through the declaration, their main objective is the welfare and progress of all Indians and compliments the Party's objective of establishing a socialist state peacefully.


Also Read: Death Toll Climbs To 72 In Uttarakhand, Four People Still Missing

