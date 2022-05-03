All section
Caste discrimination
Concerning! Indias Daily COVID Positivity Rate Once Again Crosses 1% After 2 Months

Trending
Concerning! India's Daily COVID Positivity Rate Once Again Crosses 1% After 2 Months

India,  3 May 2022 5:16 AM GMT

The number of active cases increased by 408 to reach a tally of 19,500. The daily positivity rate went up to 1.07 per cent too, the highest since 1.11 per cent recorded on February 27.

After a little over two months, the daily Covid positivity rate in India went over 1 per cent again, as the country witnessed a surge of 3,157 cases and 26 fatalities in a day, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on May 2. The weekly positivity rate lies at 0.70 per cent.

Surge In Cases Again

The COVID positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive of all the people who get tested for the virus. It has been deemed a better indicator of a disease's spread than the number of confirmed cases. The data, updated at 8 am on Monday, also reported that the rise in cases pushed the total COVID infections in the country to 4,30,82,345 and the total deaths to 5,23,869, as per Hindustan Times.

The number of active cases increased by 408 to reach a tally of 19,500. The daily positivity rate went up to 1.07 per cent too, the highest since 1.11 per cent recorded on February 27. The highest rate (in India) of 2.98 was recorded in the first 10 days of January 2022.

Vaccinations Show A Boost In Recoveries

On the other hand, the number of recoveries has also increased to 4,25,38,976, with the number of vaccination doses administered across the country soaring to over 189.23 crores. As of now, booster doses are only available for frontline healthcare workers and those above the age of 60. The ministry added that their state-wise distribution of data is subject to further verification and reconciliation with that of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Union Health Ministry has emphasized the fact that 70 per cent of the fatalities occurred due to comorbidities. Of the 26 new deaths, 21 have been reported from Kerala, two have been from Odisha, and one each from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. All these states have reported a high number of fatalities since March 2020, along with Maharashtra which recorded 1,47,843 deaths due to coronavirus.

Also Read: COVID Scare: Kerala Reinstates Mask Mandate In Public Spaces, Gatherings; Violation To Be Punished

India 
Covid 
Positivity Rate 
Union Health Ministry 

