All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Competition Commission of India Suspends Amazons 2019 Deal With Future

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Competition Commission of India Suspends Amazon's 2019 Deal With Future

Sayujya Surjit

Writer: Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Remote Intern

She is an aspiring journalist who believes pen is mightier than sword. She finds happiness in helping others and for being the voice of the voiceless.

See article by Sayujya Surjit

India,  18 Dec 2021 7:39 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

CCI said that Amazon has "suppressed the actual scope" of the deal and had made "false and incorrect statements" while seeking approvals.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on December 17 suspended Amazon's 2019 deal with the Indian conglomerate Future Group after a review of allegations that the American MNC concealed certain information while seeking regulatory approval, reports news agency Reuters. This move will have an adverse effect on the e-commerce giant's attempt to prevent the sale of Future's retail assets to Reliance Industries for $ 3.4 billion since Amazon has used the terms of the $200 million investment in 2019 to block it.

According to Reuters, CCI said that Amazon has "suppressed the actual scope" of the deal and had made "false and incorrect statements" while seeking approvals. This cost the US-based company a penalty of Rs 200 crores.

The Amazon Future Group Battle

According to Outlook, the battle between the marketing giants dates back to August 2020 when Reliance Retail announced its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Future Group to acquire its retail and wholesale business along with logistics and warehousing business. Amazon, a shareholder in Future Retail and investment in Future Coupons Private Limited, was against the agreement. They agreed to buy a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd., an unlisted company of the Future Group.

The CCI made its decision in response to FCPL's March application, in which the Future Group accused Amazon of hiding information and violating India's foreign direct investment and foreign currency regulations when seeking the watchdog's approval in 2019 for Amazon's investment in FCPL.

Competition Commission of India

The Competition Commission of India is the National body responsible for fair competition by overseeing the function of markets in India. It enforces the Competition Act, 2002 to ensure that a 'common man' has access to the broadest range of goods at the most competitive prices. They are also responsible for eliminating practices that cause an adverse effect on competition. Their motive is to protect customers' interests and ensure freedom of trade in India.

Also Read: Shocking! Navi Mumbai Woman Fined Staggering Rs 8 Lakh For Feeding Stray Dogs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Sayujya Surjit
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Amazon 
Future Group 
Penalty 
eCommerce company 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X