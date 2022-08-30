13 Detained As Communal Clashes Break Out In Vadodara Amidst Ganesh Chaturthi Processions

A communal clash was reported from the Mandvi locality of Vadodara on the night of August 29, ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. In the arguments that ensued, the groups involved were seen pelting stones, destroying properties at places of worship, and creating a public nuisance.

In regard to the incident, at least 13 people were detained by the police and patrolling has been strengthened to avoid repeated incidents. The police also informed that no harm was brought to the people and that the situation had been brought under control with timely intervention by the police.

Festivities Turning Into Communal Fights

The incident that reportedly happened around 11:15 pm on August 29 saw two religious groups pick a fight over the Ganesh Chathurthi processions in Vadodara. The fight unfurled into violent streaks, with both groups hurling stones at each other and in the process shattering the windows of the Panigate Darwaza Masjid and destroying several other public properties.

The Hindustan Times reported that about 13 people from both groups have so far been detained by the police as of August 30. A first investigation report (FIR) was charged by the police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 336 (rash act endangering human life or personal safety), and 295 (defiling place of worship).

Adding that the police are further investigating the matter, the Joint Commissioner of Police at Vadodara, Chirag Koradia, commented that "People from the two communities started arguing with each other. The matter escalated with members from both the groups hurling stones at each other. In the process, a glass on the main gate of a mosque was damaged". He ensured that the situation was brought back to normalcy and appealed to the public to not spread uncalled rumors and disrupt the peace in the Panigate region.

Following this incident, the police patrol in the communally sensitive region was increased to ensure law and order continues to be sustained in the face of the religious festivities.

