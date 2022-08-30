All section
Caste discrimination
13 Detained As Communal Clashes Break Out In Vadodara Amidst Ganesh Chaturthi Processions

Image Credits: History of Vadodara and Indian Express (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

13 Detained As Communal Clashes Break Out In Vadodara Amidst Ganesh Chaturthi Processions

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Gujarat,  30 Aug 2022 10:36 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-30T16:19:24+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The communally sensitive locality in Vadodara saw two religious communities break into arguments and stone pelting ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

A communal clash was reported from the Mandvi locality of Vadodara on the night of August 29, ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. In the arguments that ensued, the groups involved were seen pelting stones, destroying properties at places of worship, and creating a public nuisance.

In regard to the incident, at least 13 people were detained by the police and patrolling has been strengthened to avoid repeated incidents. The police also informed that no harm was brought to the people and that the situation had been brought under control with timely intervention by the police.

Festivities Turning Into Communal Fights

The incident that reportedly happened around 11:15 pm on August 29 saw two religious groups pick a fight over the Ganesh Chathurthi processions in Vadodara. The fight unfurled into violent streaks, with both groups hurling stones at each other and in the process shattering the windows of the Panigate Darwaza Masjid and destroying several other public properties.

The Hindustan Times reported that about 13 people from both groups have so far been detained by the police as of August 30. A first investigation report (FIR) was charged by the police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 336 (rash act endangering human life or personal safety), and 295 (defiling place of worship).

Adding that the police are further investigating the matter, the Joint Commissioner of Police at Vadodara, Chirag Koradia, commented that "People from the two communities started arguing with each other. The matter escalated with members from both the groups hurling stones at each other. In the process, a glass on the main gate of a mosque was damaged". He ensured that the situation was brought back to normalcy and appealed to the public to not spread uncalled rumors and disrupt the peace in the Panigate region.

Following this incident, the police patrol in the communally sensitive region was increased to ensure law and order continues to be sustained in the face of the religious festivities.

Also Read: Sadhguru Falsely Claims That There Was No Communal Violence In India In The Past 10 Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Ganesh Chaturthi 
Communal Clash 
Religious Harmony 
Stone pelting 
Procession 
Vadodara Police 

