From Comedian To Face Of Punjab: Journey Of AAP's First CM-Elect Bhagwant Mann

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has shown ultimate national force in Punjab by winning the majority seats in the state, with 92 seats in the 117-seat assembly after the first six hours of counting votes on Thursday, March 10. Several political analysts and media outlets had predicted the party's triumph in the state.

Big Win

With over 2.14 crore eligible voters, the state has chosen Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Ministerial face, who won by over 58,000 votes. He will be the first AAP face for the post.

The voter turnout in the state was nearly 71.95 per cent, which is the lowest compared to the previous assembly elections.

Mann also scored the Dhuri seat he was contesting from, another win for AAP. the party's campaign was 'Punjab nu Punjab banaan di ladai' (The battle to regain the real Punjab).

Oath Ceremony At Bhagat Singh's Native

Mann announced that his oath-taking ceremony would be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, instead of Punjab Raj Bhawan. He also barred government offices from posting the photo of the CM as the custom.

He underlined AAP's victory by listing prominent names who stood for polls. "Bade Badal Sahib has lost, Sukhbir has lost from Jalalabad, Captain has lost from Patiala, Sidhu and Majithia are also losing, Channi has lost on both the seats," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Women Safety, Sports Infrastructure Primary Goals

Speaking to the media, Mann said that the party's initial work would be towards building and uplifting schools, health, industry, agriculture, women's safety, and sports infrastructure. The CM-elect assured significant change in Punjab within a month.

For citizens who did not choose the party, Mann urged them to come forward and work together to uplift the state. He said the party would not distinguish between the supporters and other voters and would serve all sections of the society.

Formative Years

Mann was born to a school teacher's family at Satoj village in Sangrur. He is no stranger to fame, as he got his first limelight at the age of 18 when he released his maiden audio cassette while pursuing B.Com from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam.

King Of Comedy

Mann started his comedy career by participating in youth festivals and inter-college competitions and won several accolades. He was known for his skits in the regional language before his comic image came into the picture.

His acts and performances were from everyday life and had a local lingo that became a staple at shows. He appeared in long-running television series such as Jugnu Mast Mast, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and so forth.

Mann's social and political satire was also much talked about. He spoke on several issues and individuals, from politicians, police officers, industrialists to sports.

Quit Showbiz

But the comedy king soon distanced himself from the entertainment light to join the People's Party of Punjab in 2011, The Indian Express reported.

His first step in elections was in the 2012 assembly polls, where he contested from Lehragagga but failed. At the time, Badal merged his party with Congress before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and Mann refused to be in the party and instead accepted AAP's invitation. The rest is history.

AAP's Most Visible Face

In 2017, Mann became the party's most visible face at the assembly polls and had addressed over 300 rallies.

