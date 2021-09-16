Crime Against Women Lowest In Coimbatore, Chennai: NCRB Data 2020

Coimbatore and Chennai have the lowest crime rate against women in the country, according to the latest NCRB Report 2020. In 2018 it was 107, which decreased to 85 in 2019. In 2020 it went up to 97, with a charge sheeting rate of 97.9%, according to the data.

National Crime Records Bureau, or the NCRB, is an Indian Government agency formed on 11 March 1986. The responsibility of NCRB is collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special Aand Local laws. NCRB head office is in New Delhi and is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

Among the 19 big cities in the country, Coimbatore and Chennai in Tamil Nadu have the lowest crime against women. The rate of crime, which is calculated incidence per 1 lakh population, against women last year is 9 in Coimbatore, 13.4 in Chennai, 37.5 in Kochi,67.3 in Bengaluru, and 53.8 in Mumbai, the crime rate is highest in Lucknow -190.7, in Jaipur 162.9, and 129.1 in Delhi, according to the latest NCRB Data 2020.

Crime Against Women Declining Since 2018

In Chennai, crime against women has been declining; it was 761 in 2018,729 in 2019 and 576 in 2020. The city has a charge sheeting rate of 96.8%, whereas, in Coimbatore, crime against women was 107 in 2018, then 85 in 2019, and went up to 97 in 2020 with a charge sheeting rate of 97.9%. In terms of absolute figures, Kerala big cities had fewer crimes than Chennai; for example, Kochi recorded 403 crimes and Kozhikode 294, whereas Chennai had 576, Coimbatore with 97 crimes last year stand at the lowest in the entire country. The difference also reflects the crime rate calculation as per 1 lakh population, and Chennai is the largest among the four cities. The population of Chennai is 4.31 Million, Coimbatore is 1.07 Million, Kochi is 1.08 Million, Kozhikode is 1.06 Million, reported Hindustan Times.

Some experts say the lowest crime rates can be because of two factors - lack of reporting and prevention mechanisms. Even in urban areas, there is a mentality against reporting gender-based crimes. Among the 19 Big cities, cities that are reporting the highest charge sheeting rate under IPC crimes are Surat (96.7%), Coimbatore (96.6%), Ahmedabad (96.3%) and among states are Gujrat (97.1%), Kerala 94.9% and Tamil Nadu (91.7%).



