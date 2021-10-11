All section
Coal-Fired Plants In Punjab Operating At Only 50% Capacity

Image Credit: Unsplash

Punjab,  11 Oct 2021 1:13 PM GMT

Power cuts ranging from two to three hours will be imposed every day in Punjab for the next three days for all categories of consumers till Wednesday, October 13.

As India is grappling with a deepening energy crisis, power cuts ranging from two to three hours will be imposed every day in Punjab for the next three days for all categories of consumers till Wednesday, October 13.

Severe coal shortage has forced the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to cut down power generation and impose load shedding. Because of shortage of coal stock, the coal-fired power plants are operating at less than 50 per cent of their generation capacity, said officials.

The state's Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi though has said that government will not let a power blackout take place in Punjab and asked the Centre to esnure adequate supply of coal.

Other States Which May Face Power Cuts

Kerala: The state's Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said that the Kerala Government might have to resort to load shedding in case of crisis from the central pool continues for a long time due to the non-availability of coal for thermal power plants. Over the last few days, the state has been experiencing a shortage of 15 per cent of power from the central pool due to closure of four thermal stations due to coal shortage.

Rajasthan: The shortage of coal has resulted in a drop in generating power in Rajasthan because of which the state has announced a 2-6 hours power cut in villages of the state, while the remote areas are facing up to 12 hours power. Tata Power has signed contracts to supply 475 MW to Punjab, 380 MW to Haryana, 1850 MW of electricity to Gujrat, 760 MW to Maharashtra from its imported coal-based power plant Mundra in Gujarat has stopped generation.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said that power would be suspended in many parts of Chennai to conduct maintenance work in the city.

Andhra Pradesh: The demand in AP has also increased by about 185-190 units daily. Power generation stations operated by APGENCO, which supply about 45 per cent of the state'd energy needs, hardly have one or two days of stocks left, and generation from these could be impacted in the future.

Jharkhand and Bihar are also among the worst affected states by the coal shortage in the nation

Also Read: In Solidarity With Farmers! Ruling MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh Today Against Lakhimpur Violence


