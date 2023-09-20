All section
COAI Asserts Fair Share Charges On OTTs Compatible With Net Neutrality

The Logical Indian Crew

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

India,  20 Sep 2023 12:30 PM GMT

Ankita Singh

Shirsha Ganguly

In a significant development, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has issued a statement asserting that the imposition of 'fair share' charges on Over-The-Top (OTT) services does not infringe upon the principles of net neutrality.

COAI, representing leading telecom operators in India, has emphasized that the concept of 'fair share' charges does not contravene the principles of net neutrality, which advocate equal access to the internet for all content and services without any discrimination or preferential treatment. Net neutrality has long been a contentious issue globally, with concerns that it could be compromised by charging OTT platforms for the use of network infrastructure. However, COAI argues that these charges are not discriminatory but rather a means to ensure a level playing field for all players in the digital ecosystem.

Rajan Mathews, Director General of COAI, clarified the association's stance, saying, "The 'fair share' charges are aimed at creating a sustainable and equitable digital ecosystem where network providers and OTT platforms contribute proportionally to the infrastructure costs. This is not about throttling access or violating net neutrality principles." COAI's perspective is that OTT platforms, which use substantial network resources, should contribute to the maintenance and expansion of the telecom infrastructure. These contributions, they argue, are crucial for ensuring the quality and accessibility of internet services to all users. Furthermore, COAI has pointed out that several countries have implemented similar models where OTT platforms contribute financially to the telecom sector. They assert that such a system can help bridge the digital divide and promote the growth of the telecommunications industry, ultimately benefiting consumers.

However, critics of 'fair share' charges on OTTs remain concerned that it could lead to an imbalance in the market, favoring established telecom operators at the expense of smaller players and startups. They argue that stringent regulations should be in place to ensure that these charges are applied fairly and transparently, preventing any potential abuse by dominant telecom companies.

The debate over 'fair share' charges on OTT platforms and their compatibility with net neutrality continues to be a topic of significant discussion in the digital landscape. COAI's assertion that these charges do not violate net neutrality principles reflects the ongoing efforts to strike a balance between sustaining the telecommunications industry and safeguarding the principles of a free and open internet.

As this debate unfolds, it remains essential for regulatory bodies, industry stakeholders, and consumer advocates to engage in constructive dialogue to shape policies that promote innovation, competition, and equitable access to digital services for all. The delicate balance between net neutrality and industry sustainability will likely be a defining factor in shaping the future of India's digital landscape.

Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
