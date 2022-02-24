All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Advocates For Temple Tourism, Calls For Reforms In Shrine Management

Image Credit: Facebook/Basavaraj Bommai, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Advocates For Temple Tourism, Calls For Reforms In Shrine Management

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  24 Feb 2022 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

CM Bommai also strongly advocated the need for a 'Master Plan' to provide amenities at the temples in Karnataka.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai officially launched the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) on Wednesday (February 23), developed by the Hindu Endowments Department.

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Bommai stated that the management of temples is vitally critical. He also added that initiatives should be taken to record the number of pilgrims visiting the temples and that the system to manage the temple assets needs to be streamlined. Bommai strongly advocated the need for a Master Plan to provide amenities at the temples.

Karnataka To Build A Tourism Circuit

"There is immense potential for Temple Tourism in northern, southern and coastal parts of Karnataka. There is huge scope for Monument Tourism too, and this two can be integrated," the chief minister Bommai asserted while also emphasising building a Tourism Circuit.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also emphasised to reform temple administration as well, reported ANI. Along with uplifting and developing the management, proper control is also essential as it affects the pilgrims' contribution and the temples' assets.

Furthermore, Bommai also added that actions would also be taken to redress the issues being faced by Priests and Archaks. While concluding his speech, the Chief Minister stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and pollution-free ambience at temple premises.

Also Read: Centre Orders Blocking Of Websites, Social Media Accounts, Apps Linked To 'Sikhs For Justice'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Basavaraj Bommai 
Karnataka 
reforms 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X