Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Advocates For Temple Tourism, Calls For Reforms In Shrine Management

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai officially launched the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) on Wednesday (February 23), developed by the Hindu Endowments Department.

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Bommai stated that the management of temples is vitally critical. He also added that initiatives should be taken to record the number of pilgrims visiting the temples and that the system to manage the temple assets needs to be streamlined. Bommai strongly advocated the need for a Master Plan to provide amenities at the temples.

Karnataka To Build A Tourism Circuit

"There is immense potential for Temple Tourism in northern, southern and coastal parts of Karnataka. There is huge scope for Monument Tourism too, and this two can be integrated," the chief minister Bommai asserted while also emphasising building a Tourism Circuit.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also emphasised to reform temple administration as well, reported ANI. Along with uplifting and developing the management, proper control is also essential as it affects the pilgrims' contribution and the temples' assets.

Furthermore, Bommai also added that actions would also be taken to redress the issues being faced by Priests and Archaks. While concluding his speech, the Chief Minister stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and pollution-free ambience at temple premises.

