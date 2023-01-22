Making Law Accessible! CJI Suggests AI-Driven Technology For Translating Court Judgments Into All Indian Language

Indicating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide translated versions of judgements in all Indian languages, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, on Saturday, emphasised the significance of technology in reducing the information divide.

Under CJI Chandrachud's direction, the supreme court began streaming live hearings of its Constitution bench in September 2022.

The CJI was speaking at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

Live Broadcasting To Make Information Accessible

The CJI emphasised the advantage of live broadcasting and claimed that law professors and students could view and discuss cases as they were being heard in court. "Then you realise the injustice that pervades our society when you discuss live issues," he added, as reported Business Standard.

He continued, "There is a meritocracy barrier. We must have live streaming... I do not have a cynical view. Yes, a few people will begin theatrics, but that'll be far and few between."

CJI Chandrachud emphasised the significance of technology and stated that his goal with it is to connect with those who lack access rather than widen the access gap.

He stated that the goal is to use technology to lower the cost of access to information because not every lawyer can hire private reporters. He added that the intent is to make information accessible to lawyers at no cost.

"But then the niceties of English will not help rural lawyers. So the idea is to make information accessible to everyone," he added.

Enlisting Help From Professor

The Chief Justice of India stated that after meeting with an AI (Artificial Intelligence) professor from Madras, "the next step is to distribute translated copies of judgements in all Indian languages."

CJI Chandrachud highlighted establishing opportunities for junior lawyers and making sure that people from underprivileged populations get the proper opportunity when he spoke to a group that included many young lawyers.

Also Read: In A Historic First, Supreme Court Begins To Live Stream Proceedings Of CJI's Court