24-Yr-Old Shubham Kumar From Bihar Tops Civil Services Exam 2020

On Friday, the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020 was announced, with Shubham Kumar from Katihar, Bihar, bagging the first position and Jagrati Awasthi from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, taking second place.

Women account for 216 (or 28.3%) of the 761 candidates nominated by UPSC, administering the annual exam for civil service selection, including IAS and IPS. 12 of the top 25 ranked individuals are women, the same as in 2019.

This year's list of suggested candidates includes 25 people with a baseline disability.

Ria Dabi, Tina Dabi's sister, and the Civil Services Exam 2015 topper, is successful women applicants.

This year's recommendation rate for women in the civil service is higher than the previous three years, rising from 24.2 per cent in 2017, 23.9 per cent in 2018, and 23.7 per cent in 2019.

Delhi took five of the Top 20 spots, while Bihar took three, including the top spot. Candidates from Kerala took three of the top twenty spots.

IIT Graduate Secures Rank 1

Shubham Kumar, who holds the top spot, is an IIT Powai alumnus. After being selected to the Indian Defence Accounts Service in his second attempt, his third attempt. Shubham said that he expected to make the merit list this year; he never expected to ace the exam, as The Times Of India reported.

"It is the happiest and proud moment for my family because I always used to dream of this moment to come. I, myself was not able to reach the heights due to financial issues, so I wanted to live this dream through my son. Being a father, I sacrificed many things for my children and finally, today I got the outcome," said Devanand Singh, Shubham Kumar's father, reported Hindustan Times.



Shubham, a civil engineer, has expressed interest in working in areas such as flood relief, food processing, health, and education and improving the economic situation of his state's people.

Jagrati Awasthi, a B.Tech electrical engineering graduate from MANIT Bhopal, said it felt fantastic to be the female topper and second-place finisher.

An exuberant Ria Dabi, who graduated from Delhi's LSR College with a degree in political science, successfully passed the civil services test on her first attempt, just like her sister Tina Dabi, who aced the 2015 exam.

There were a total of 10,40,060 individuals who applied for the civil services test 2020, with 4,82,770 showing up. Only 10,564 candidates qualified for the mains examination, and 2053 candidates were subjected to a personality test, with 761 people being recommended for employment to various services.

Institutes Offer Scholarships For Preparation

Many commercial and government-led/funded institutions offer free civil service coaching to hopefuls to assist them in pursuing their dreams.

Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy, New Delhi

For the preparation of civil services, the Jamia Millia Islamia RCA offers free coaching and a hostel to 200 applicants from minorities, SCs, STs, and women (from all groups) (preliminary-cum-main). Scholarships of Rs 2000 per month are available to 20% of enrolled students on a means-cum-merit basis.

State Institute For Administrative, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government established the State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC) in 1976 to encourage and improve the participation of the state's young in public service and improve their performance. The SIAC was established to meet the need for a full-time residential institute dedicated to providing free training programmes all year round to prepare Maharashtrian youngsters to address the challenges offered by the CSE successfully.

Sardar Patel Institute Of Public Administration, Ahmedabad

In April 2013, the Gujarat government established a central government recruitment study centre at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) in Ahmedabad to train Gujarati youth interested in joining the central government's class 1-2 service.

All India Coaching For Civil, Chennai

Anna Institute of Management's All India Civil Services Coaching Centre is a division of the Anna Institute of Management. Every year, 325 candidates (225 residential and 100 non-residential) are admitted to the institute for free coaching, boarding, and food preparation for the preliminary examination. A total of 225 candidates are being prepared for the UPSC primary test.

Also Read: Bihar RTI Activist Shot Dead, Was Seeking Govt Land Encroachment Details



